305 Love Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**



This home is fully renovated and has all modern features that includes: Refinished oak hardwood floors throughout the living, dining and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, custom movable island and a full stainless steel appliance package in the Kitchen. The Master bedroom has its own private on-suite bathroom with double sinks, spacious shower, and separate makeup counter in the bedroom. Spacious guest bedroom and guest bathroom with ceramic tile floors and surround tile tub/shower combo. Enjoy the private setting that includes a nice patio area with fire pit and a large shaded yard to enjoy those cool summer nights. Large gravel front parking and fully fenced yard. Walking distance to all Downtown Travelers Rest shops and restaurants, the downtown library, Gateway Park, Swamp Rabbit trail. This Home can rented FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.



Lawn maintenance included and gutter cleaning.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash Company: City Pick Up (Wednesday)

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Heritage Elementary

Middle School: Northwest Middle

High School: Travelers Rest High



