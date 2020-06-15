All apartments in Travelers Rest
305 Love Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

305 Love Drive

305 Love Drive · (864) 335-8683
Location

305 Love Drive, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 Love Drive · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1096 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
internet access
Combo Goodness - Downtown Travelers Rest and Swamp Rabbit Trail! - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**

This home is fully renovated and has all modern features that includes: Refinished oak hardwood floors throughout the living, dining and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floors, granite countertops, custom movable island and a full stainless steel appliance package in the Kitchen. The Master bedroom has its own private on-suite bathroom with double sinks, spacious shower, and separate makeup counter in the bedroom. Spacious guest bedroom and guest bathroom with ceramic tile floors and surround tile tub/shower combo. Enjoy the private setting that includes a nice patio area with fire pit and a large shaded yard to enjoy those cool summer nights. Large gravel front parking and fully fenced yard. Walking distance to all Downtown Travelers Rest shops and restaurants, the downtown library, Gateway Park, Swamp Rabbit trail. This Home can rented FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED.

Lawn maintenance included and gutter cleaning.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash Company: City Pick Up (Wednesday)
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Heritage Elementary
Middle School: Northwest Middle
High School: Travelers Rest High

(RLNE5835100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Love Drive have any available units?
305 Love Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Love Drive have?
Some of 305 Love Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Love Drive currently offering any rent specials?
305 Love Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Love Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Love Drive is pet friendly.
Does 305 Love Drive offer parking?
Yes, 305 Love Drive does offer parking.
Does 305 Love Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 Love Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Love Drive have a pool?
No, 305 Love Drive does not have a pool.
Does 305 Love Drive have accessible units?
No, 305 Love Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Love Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Love Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Love Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Love Drive has units with air conditioning.
