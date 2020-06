Amenities

Available first week of July! This home is close to Shaw AFB and has been well maintained and has all the updated features you would expect from a new home. There is a formal dining room / office, large kitchen with island, built in speakers and large living room with fireplace. All bedroom are upstairs and have neutral / calm colors. The backyard has a privacy fence and screened porch. Pets are negotiable!