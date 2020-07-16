1390 KENTWOOD DR

Amenities

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB. 2 car garage with huge storage closet, gas log fireplace and built-in bookcase in the trey ceiling living room, large kitchen with two separate dining areas one with vaulted ceilings. Large laundry room (WD hook-up only) with bath and pantry storage, screened in porch and patio, huge shaded backyard, well sprinkler system, brand new stone fire pit, fully wired workshop with A/C. 3 large bedrooms, walk-in master closet, new granite countertops in guest and master bathrooms. Manufactured hardwood floors throughout kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms. Carpet in living and bedrooms. Call Chris 910-733-3949