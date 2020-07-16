All apartments in Sumter County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:01 PM

1390 KENTWOOD DR

1390 Kentwood Drive · (910) 733-3949
Location

1390 Kentwood Drive, Sumter County, SC 29154

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1806 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home full of character and new updates located in quiet neighborhood! Lawn care AND pest/termite control included!15 minutes to Shaw AFB. 2 car garage with huge storage closet, gas log fireplace and built-in bookcase in the trey ceiling living room, large kitchen with two separate dining areas one with vaulted ceilings. Large laundry room (WD hook-up only) with bath and pantry storage, screened in porch and patio, huge shaded backyard, well sprinkler system, brand new stone fire pit, fully wired workshop with A/C. 3 large bedrooms, walk-in master closet, new granite countertops in guest and master bathrooms. Manufactured hardwood floors throughout kitchen, dining, laundry and bathrooms. Carpet in living and bedrooms. Call Chris 910-733-3949

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

