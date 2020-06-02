All apartments in St. Andrews
405 Harbison Boulevard

Location

405 Harbison Boulevard, St. Andrews, SC 29212
Broad River Corridor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 514 - 1 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio. The kitchen has a newer stove and lots of cabinet space, including a pantry. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a private master bath. The second bedroom has a large closet and shares the hall bath, which includes the washer/dryer closet. This condo community backs up onto Harbison Lake and has gated access to the Harbison Community Trails which has over 12 miles of paved walking trails, picnic tables, benches, and children's playground.

This property includes new carpet, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and reserved parking place, access to Harbison Lake and Community Trails

This property is located in the Timberlake Community off of Harbison Blvd. just minutes from I-26, all the shops and restaurants of Harbison, and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers
Columbia's Leader In Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Harbison Boulevard have any available units?
405 Harbison Boulevard has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Harbison Boulevard have?
Some of 405 Harbison Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Harbison Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
405 Harbison Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Harbison Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 405 Harbison Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Andrews.
Does 405 Harbison Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 405 Harbison Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 405 Harbison Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Harbison Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Harbison Boulevard have a pool?
No, 405 Harbison Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 405 Harbison Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 405 Harbison Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Harbison Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Harbison Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Harbison Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Harbison Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
