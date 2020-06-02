405 Harbison Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio. The kitchen has a newer stove and lots of cabinet space, including a pantry. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a private master bath. The second bedroom has a large closet and shares the hall bath, which includes the washer/dryer closet. This condo community backs up onto Harbison Lake and has gated access to the Harbison Community Trails which has over 12 miles of paved walking trails, picnic tables, benches, and children's playground.



This property includes new carpet, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and reserved parking place, access to Harbison Lake and Community Trails



This property is located in the Timberlake Community off of Harbison Blvd. just minutes from I-26, all the shops and restaurants of Harbison, and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers

Columbia's Leader In Property Management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.