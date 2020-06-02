405 Harbison Boulevard

Amenities
Lovely first floor condo ready to call home. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has new carpet throughout, large and open living/dining room with updated ceiling fans, faux fireplace, and sliding glass door to a quaint covered patio. The kitchen has a newer stove and lots of cabinet space, including a pantry. The master bedroom has 2 closets and a private master bath. The second bedroom has a large closet and shares the hall bath, which includes the washer/dryer closet. This condo community backs up onto Harbison Lake and has gated access to the Harbison Community Trails which has over 12 miles of paved walking trails, picnic tables, benches, and children's playground.
This property includes new carpet, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and reserved parking place, access to Harbison Lake and Community Trails
This property is located in the Timberlake Community off of Harbison Blvd. just minutes from I-26, all the shops and restaurants of Harbison, and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Pets are not allowed.
Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.