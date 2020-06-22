All apartments in St. Andrews
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:37 PM

1703 Morninghill Drive

1703 Morninghill Drive · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1703 Morninghill Drive, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Columbia features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Open Concept Layout, and Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Morninghill Drive have any available units?
1703 Morninghill Drive has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1703 Morninghill Drive have?
Some of 1703 Morninghill Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Morninghill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Morninghill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Morninghill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Morninghill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Morninghill Drive offer parking?
No, 1703 Morninghill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1703 Morninghill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1703 Morninghill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Morninghill Drive have a pool?
No, 1703 Morninghill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Morninghill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1703 Morninghill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Morninghill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Morninghill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 Morninghill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 Morninghill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
