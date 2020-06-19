1605 Ashford Lane

Amenities

Lovely 2-story town home in secluded community. There are tile floors throughout the downstairs which has a living room room, dinning room, kitchen, large, half bath, and enclosed patio with storage closet. Upstairs, there are two spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets and a central full bathroom. The home also comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and access to the community pool.



This property includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, enclosed patio, community pool, reserved parking.



This property is located in the Carnaby Square Community off Broad River Rd. near I-20 and I-26.



Pets are not allowed.



Qualifications:

$50/adult application processing charge

650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections

Current proof of income

Clean credit and background

No prior evictions or late rent

Housing vouchers not accepted



