St. Andrews, SC
1605 Ashford Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:50 PM

1605 Ashford Lane

1605 Ashford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Ashford Lane, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
*JUNE MOVE IN SPECIAL: no rent this month!!*

Lovely 2-story town home in secluded community. There are tile floors throughout the downstairs which has a living room room, dinning room, kitchen, large, half bath, and enclosed patio with storage closet. Upstairs, there are two spacious carpeted bedrooms with large closets and a central full bathroom. The home also comes with 2 reserved parking spaces and access to the community pool.

This property includes dishwasher, washer/dryer, enclosed patio, community pool, reserved parking.

This property is located in the Carnaby Square Community off Broad River Rd. near I-20 and I-26.

Pets are not allowed.

Qualifications:
$50/adult application processing charge
650 minimum Credit Score / No Collections
Current proof of income
Clean credit and background
No prior evictions or late rent
Housing vouchers not accepted

This property is professionally managed by Hubbard Bowers. Columbia's Leader In Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Ashford Lane have any available units?
1605 Ashford Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Andrews, SC.
What amenities does 1605 Ashford Lane have?
Some of 1605 Ashford Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Ashford Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Ashford Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Ashford Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Ashford Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Andrews.
Does 1605 Ashford Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1605 Ashford Lane does offer parking.
Does 1605 Ashford Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Ashford Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Ashford Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1605 Ashford Lane has a pool.
Does 1605 Ashford Lane have accessible units?
No, 1605 Ashford Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Ashford Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Ashford Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 Ashford Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 Ashford Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
