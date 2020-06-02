All apartments in St. Andrews
1416 Westchester Drive

1416 Westchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1416 Westchester Drive, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
~AVAILABLE NOW ~

~ 1416 Westchester Dr.  Columbia, SC 29210 ~
3 BR/2 BA, 1,897 Sq.Ft. House in St. Andrews
For Only $960!

Spacious Brick Home w/ Large Backyard!

Kitchen equipped w/ Stove, Oven, Refrigerator and Dishwasher.
Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Flooring and Washer and Dryer Connection.
Fireplace, Screened Back Patio and Fenced Backyard.
Trash Service included with Rent!

 ** NO SMOKING  ** NO PETS

 **ATTENTION: All new tenants are REQUIRED to have Renters Insurance & and to provide proof of ACTIVE Policy to our business office, after application approval,  on or before lease signing.**

For more information, or to schedule an appointment to view, contact:
Landmark Resources, LLC
1516 Richland Street Columbia, SC 29201
Phone: 803-988-0097 | WWW.LANDMARKRESOURCES.BIZ
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 Westchester Drive have any available units?
1416 Westchester Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Andrews, SC.
What amenities does 1416 Westchester Drive have?
Some of 1416 Westchester Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 Westchester Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1416 Westchester Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 Westchester Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1416 Westchester Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Andrews.
Does 1416 Westchester Drive offer parking?
No, 1416 Westchester Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1416 Westchester Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 Westchester Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 Westchester Drive have a pool?
No, 1416 Westchester Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1416 Westchester Drive have accessible units?
No, 1416 Westchester Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 Westchester Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1416 Westchester Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 Westchester Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 Westchester Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
