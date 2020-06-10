All apartments in Socastee
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

433 Foxbrook Dr

433 Foxbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Foxbrook Drive, Socastee, SC 29588

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
NEW HOME 3BR 2BA 2Car 2 miles to Market Commons - Property Id: 269901

This home is a must see open floor plan Hard wood floors cherry wood kitchen cabinets sliver Creek is just north of Socastee High school short ride to Surfside Beach and Food Lion shopping center Foxbrook Dr NO SMOKING NO PETS credit score of 600 required security deposit is $1495 application fee is $65.00
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269901
Property Id 269901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have any available units?
433 Foxbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Socastee, SC.
What amenities does 433 Foxbrook Dr have?
Some of 433 Foxbrook Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Foxbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
433 Foxbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Foxbrook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 433 Foxbrook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Socastee.
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr offer parking?
No, 433 Foxbrook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Foxbrook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have a pool?
No, 433 Foxbrook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 433 Foxbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 433 Foxbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Foxbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
