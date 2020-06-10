433 Foxbrook Dr

Amenities

This home is a must see open floor plan Hard wood floors cherry wood kitchen cabinets sliver Creek is just north of Socastee High school short ride to Surfside Beach and Food Lion shopping center Foxbrook Dr NO SMOKING NO PETS credit score of 600 required security deposit is $1495 application fee is $65.00

No Pets Allowed



