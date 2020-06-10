NEW HOME 3BR 2BA 2Car 2 miles to Market Commons - Property Id: 269901
This home is a must see open floor plan Hard wood floors cherry wood kitchen cabinets sliver Creek is just north of Socastee High school short ride to Surfside Beach and Food Lion shopping center Foxbrook Dr NO SMOKING NO PETS credit score of 600 required security deposit is $1495 application fee is $65.00 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269901 Property Id 269901
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5781700)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 433 Foxbrook Dr have any available units?
433 Foxbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Socastee, SC.
What amenities does 433 Foxbrook Dr have?
Some of 433 Foxbrook Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Foxbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
433 Foxbrook Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.