1145 Great Lakes Cir
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1145 Great Lakes Cir

1145 Great Lakes Circle · (843) 421-8274
Location

1145 Great Lakes Circle, Socastee, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994

**TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17
**Large Private Back Yard**
- If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant. We would need to get a quote.

**Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.

**Elementary School - Lakewood Elementary School
**High School - Socastee High School
**Middle School - Forestbrook Middle School

**3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan, with high vaulted ceilings. There is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Large front family room.

**Pool available with a small fee

**Built-in 2006

**Central air energy-efficient home.

**Close to shopping, doctor offices, Market Commons, Wal-Mart, and Lowes.

**Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes 707 and 544, a short 2 miles to the beach.

** Location, Location, Location!

** Pet-Friendly**

Please contact me for details and/or appointments.

Thank you,
Chris Serafini
843-421-8274
Agent Group Realty
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298994
Property Id 298994

(RLNE5850604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have any available units?
1145 Great Lakes Cir has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have?
Some of 1145 Great Lakes Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Great Lakes Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Great Lakes Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Great Lakes Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Great Lakes Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Great Lakes Cir does offer parking.
Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Great Lakes Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1145 Great Lakes Cir has a pool.
Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have accessible units?
No, 1145 Great Lakes Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 Great Lakes Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Great Lakes Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1145 Great Lakes Cir has units with air conditioning.
