1145 Great Lakes Cir

Available 07/01/20 3Br 2Bth House ! Near back-gate of Market Commons! - Property Id: 298994



**TENANT Occupied**Cant view until 6-17

**Large Private Back Yard**

- If the tenant wants a fence, the owner will split the cost with the tenant. We would need to get a quote.



**Off of Azalea Lakes Blvd. Located at The Cascades in Myrtle Beach.



**Elementary School - Lakewood Elementary School

**High School - Socastee High School

**Middle School - Forestbrook Middle School



**3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage. Nice open floor plan, with high vaulted ceilings. There is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Large front family room.



**Pool available with a small fee



**Built-in 2006



**Central air energy-efficient home.



**Close to shopping, doctor offices, Market Commons, Wal-Mart, and Lowes.



**Located on Route 17 By-pass between Palmetto Point / Routes 707 and 544, a short 2 miles to the beach.



** Location, Location, Location!



** Pet-Friendly**



Please contact me for details and/or appointments.



Thank you,

Chris Serafini

843-421-8274

Agent Group Realty

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298994

(RLNE5850604)