23 Heatherlaurel Court

CHARMING HOME IN HEATHER SPRINGS - Award Winning Edisto Floor Plan Featuring 3 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Family Room Features Engineered Floors w/ Hardwood Looking Finish. Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bath Features a Walk-in Closet, and Private Bathroom with Dual Vanity Granite Counter Tops. Two Car Garage. This Energy Efficient home w/ a Tankless Water Heather is conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Columbia, USC, Fort Jackson and so much more!
