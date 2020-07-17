All apartments in Richland County
23 Heatherlaurel Court
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
23 Heatherlaurel Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

23 Heatherlaurel Court

23 Heatherlaurel Road · No Longer Available
Location

23 Heatherlaurel Road, Richland County, SC 29223

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING HOME IN HEATHER SPRINGS - Award Winning Edisto Floor Plan Featuring 3 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Family Room Features Engineered Floors w/ Hardwood Looking Finish. Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bath Features a Walk-in Closet, and Private Bathroom with Dual Vanity Granite Counter Tops. Two Car Garage. This Energy Efficient home w/ a Tankless Water Heather is conveniently located just minutes from Downtown Columbia, USC, Fort Jackson and so much more!

(RLNE2641401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have any available units?
23 Heatherlaurel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland County, SC.
What amenities does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have?
Some of 23 Heatherlaurel Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Heatherlaurel Court currently offering any rent specials?
23 Heatherlaurel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Heatherlaurel Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Heatherlaurel Court is pet friendly.
Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court offer parking?
Yes, 23 Heatherlaurel Court offers parking.
Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Heatherlaurel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have a pool?
No, 23 Heatherlaurel Court does not have a pool.
Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have accessible units?
No, 23 Heatherlaurel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Heatherlaurel Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Heatherlaurel Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Heatherlaurel Court does not have units with air conditioning.
