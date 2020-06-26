All apartments in Richland County
Find more places like 120 Old Stone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richland County, SC
/
120 Old Stone Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

120 Old Stone Road

120 Old Stone Road · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 Old Stone Road, Richland County, SC 29229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 120 Old Stone Road Columbia SC · Avail. now

$1,249

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Home with Open Floor Plan
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,186 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5844497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Old Stone Road have any available units?
120 Old Stone Road has a unit available for $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Old Stone Road have?
Some of 120 Old Stone Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Old Stone Road currently offering any rent specials?
120 Old Stone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Old Stone Road pet-friendly?
No, 120 Old Stone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland County.
Does 120 Old Stone Road offer parking?
No, 120 Old Stone Road does not offer parking.
Does 120 Old Stone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Old Stone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Old Stone Road have a pool?
Yes, 120 Old Stone Road has a pool.
Does 120 Old Stone Road have accessible units?
No, 120 Old Stone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Old Stone Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Old Stone Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Old Stone Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Old Stone Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 120 Old Stone Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr
Columbia, SC 29223
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr
Columbia, SC 29206
The Land Bank Lofts
1401 Hampton St
Columbia, SC 29201
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way
St. Andrews, SC 29210
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd
Irmo, SC 29063
The Cardinal
4615 Forest Drive
Columbia, SC 29206
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St
Columbia, SC 29201

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCFlorence, SCLexington, SC
St. Andrews, SCEvans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCNorth Augusta, SCForest Acres, SC
Waxhaw, NCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity