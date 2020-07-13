Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Red Bank, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Red Bank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
457 Cape Jasmine Way
457 Cape Jasmine Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1235 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3418 Emanuel Church Road
3418 Emanuel Church Rd, Lexington County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Renovated like new 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lexington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Washer and dryer hook up. Utilities included: water. Is NOT pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
180 Riglaw Circle
180 Riglaw Circle, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1340 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 19 at 05:37pm
2 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Lake Frances Dr.
307 Lake Frances Drive, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
4242 sqft
Beautiful Lake Home! - 307 Lake Frances Drive West Columbia, SC 29170. We ask for everybody that will be attending our showings to wear a mask and do not touch any surfaces in the home. Please practice social distancing! Rental amount: $2500.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
146 Fresh Spring Way
146 Fresh Spring Way, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2434 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LEXINGTON'S CAROLINE SPRINGS - Enjoy this conveniently located beautiful home! Featuring 9ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate hardwoods in foyer and formal dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
227 Drooping Leaf Lane
227 Drooping Leaf Lane, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1230 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll make long-lasting memories in this one-of-a-kind home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
327 Tidas St.
327 Tidas Street, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1689 sqft
327 Tidas St.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
117 Glenellen Road
117 Glenellen Road, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3200 sqft
Beautiful outdoor living space with Gunite pool at this 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Great water feature and color changing LED lights. Nice natural gas fire-pit and beautiful landscaping. French doors lead to the covered entertaining area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
704-B Old Barnwell Road
704 Old Barnwell Rd, Lexington County, SC
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
Newer Building w/Parking in a Great Location Just Outside of City Limits of West Columbia Across from Pinegrove Sports Complex w/High Traffic and Lots of Neighborhood Activity!! Super Location for Small Restaurant, Sub Shop, or Possible Office

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
100 KWANZAN Drive
100 Kwanzan Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Great open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lexington! Huge bonus room (enclosed garage) and a FROG! Located near downtown Lexington, shopping and interstates.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
331 Black Ave
331 Black Avenue, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1250 sqft
( Short Term Lease Only ) Note unit A is Completely Furnished, includes utilities (electricity, water, sewer, cable, trash pick up), pest control, and landscaping.

1 of 48

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
220 Sturton Drive
220 Sturton Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1632 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom patio home in the Cambridge Place neighborhood off in Lexington. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac and includes free front yard maintenance. One-car garage and covered front entry. Low-maintenance fenced backyard with patio.

1 of 11

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
715 Dawsons Park Way
715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1589 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Red Bank
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Broad River Corridor
Wellspring
500 Harbison Blvd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$922
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,314
1272 sqft
In tranquil Harbison, this apartment community features landscaped grounds with tennis and racquetball courts, a gym, and a pool. The interiors of these pet-friendly apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
34 Crestmont
34 Woodcross Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$902
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1229 sqft
Comfortable and Convenient Columbia, SC Apartments at 34 Crestmont Live Well at 34 Crestmont, where class comfort and convenience turn rental apartments into true home experiences.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
St. Andrews Commons
1200 Saint Andrews Rd, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$859
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
964 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and relaxation that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Abberly Village
1000 Abberly Village Circle, West Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1408 sqft
Abberly Village comes with a fresh perspective, taking apartment living to the next level. Our West Columbia apartments are conveniently located minutes away from downtown, offering any city dweller the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
The Farrington
1513 Farrington Way, St. Andrews, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Near I-20 and I-26. This updated community offers ample amenities, including a playground, pool, clubhouse, tennis court, and clothes care center. Near public transportation. Apartments may offer a fireplace. Ample storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Red Bank, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Red Bank apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

