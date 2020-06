Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Ramsey Road Area - Nice 3br/3ba home located in a rural setting on a pond! New carpet! Large deck around the back of the house perfect for entertaining! 1 Car carport at the front of the house and a second carport underneath the house with access to master suite! Formal living area has gas log fireplace!



(RLNE5835152)