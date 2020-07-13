/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
102 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
117 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Powdersville
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
109 Current Dr
109 Current Drive, Welcome, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1467 sqft
Convenient one-level living just 15 minutes from the city. The four spacious bedrooms and two large living spaces give you plenty of room for relaxing with family and friends.
1 of 13
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
12 Units Available
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,355
1092 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,203
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,128
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$940
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
644 Piedmont Hwy
644 Piedmont Highway, Golden Grove, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1782 sqft
Beautiful, Well Maintained Home with Large, Spacious Rooms - 3BR/1.5Bath - 1700 Sq Ft. - Lawncare Included - Beautiful, well maintained home with large spacious rooms - 3BR/1.5Bath - 1700 Sq Ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Drive
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/1 Duplex In a quiet and wooded community - Property Id: 208253 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
14 Old Grove Road
14 Old Grove Road, Gantt, SC
2 Bedrooms
$920
875 sqft
Located close to downtown Greenville, Greenville Memorial Hospital, and I85. This home is a great starter rental. Appliances included with separate laundry area with washer/dryer hookups. Large kitchen/dining room combo. Fenced front yard.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
10 Keowee Ave
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Walkability to Augusta St Shops and Restaurants! - 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville Hospital, Augusta Shops and Restaurants, and Downtown Greenville.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Pine Creek Court Ext
116 Pine Creek Court Extension, Gantt, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
116 Pine Creek Court Ext Available 08/01/20 Very Nice 3 Bedroom 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
311 Labonte Drive
311 Labonte Drive, Piedmont, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1508 sqft
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Piedmont in Kingswood Subdivision! New carpet and fresh
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
New Rent Price ... $1100.00 per month! 3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - Located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
213 McGarity Street
213 Mcgarity Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1474 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/2 bath has been remodeled, but still holds plenty of it's original, unique, and decorative charm.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
113 Sams Drive
113 Sams Dr, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
MARCHANT PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE MANAGING THIS PROPERTY. WE HAVE ONLY BEEN HIRED TO FIND SUITABLE TENANTS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
14 Madden st
14 Madden Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1164 sqft
This spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home has undergone some lovely remodeling and is finally ready to rent! This cute little ranch-style house flaunts all new paint, new wood flooring in living areas, high ceilings, and so much more! You'll
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue-B
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2500 sqft
A must see 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath!! Everything was updated in this home including electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures. Newer LVT flooring.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dunean Mill
32 Allen St
32 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1260 sqft
Dunean Mills Home! Enjoy The Front Porch - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured** Great Location! This is a cute house with spacious rooms and
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
308 S First Street
308 South 1st Street, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
Cute updated bungalow in the heart of Easley. Convenient to Clemson, Powdersville, and Greenville. This home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with new hardwood floors in main living areas, tile in kitchen/bathrooms/laundry, and carpet in the bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Powdersville 1 BedroomsPowdersville 2 BedroomsPowdersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPowdersville 3 Bedrooms
Powdersville Apartments with BalconyPowdersville Apartments with GaragePowdersville Apartments with GymPowdersville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC