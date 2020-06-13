Apartment List
112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Powdersville, SC

Finding an apartment in Powdersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Powdersville

1 of 13

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
105 Elizabeth Court
105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1692 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Powdersville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
West End Market
36 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Brandon
7 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
121 Upward Way
121 Upward Way, Easley, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1990 sqft
121 Upward Way Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Easley. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath with a large Bonus Room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Wrigley St
8 Wrigley Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1085 sqft
8 Wrigley St Available 07/01/20 Affordable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Bonus Near in Greenville.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brandon
1 Unit Available
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Dr
4 Shore Drive, Berea, SC
2 Bedrooms
$945
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Duplex In a quiet, wooded community - Property Id: 208250 Please do not apply through Turbotenant. Our application is free. If you're being asked to pay, you're using the wrong application. Apply Here: https://pdf.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Archie St
7 Archie Street, Piedmont, SC
4 Bedrooms
$895
1422 sqft
Adorable Home in Piedmont. Spacious Rooms! - 4 bedrooms 1 full bathroom in a neighborhood convenient to downtown Piedmont. This home is walking distance to all of the revitalization plans for the river area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
200 Gordon Street Extension
200 Gordon St, Parker, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown! Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in! Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
West Greenville
1 Unit Available
103 Gates Street
103 Gates Street, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This home is in a convenient location that is close to shopping, dining and minutes from Downtown Greenville. 2 Bedrooms/1 baths with an eat in kitchen. Kitchen appliances included (oven/range and refrigerator).

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Dunean Mill
1 Unit Available
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
701 South Florida Avenue - A
701 S Florida Ave, Welcome, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1100 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath one-level home. Everything was updated in this home including the roof, HVAC, electrical & plumbing service, light fixtures/ceiling fans, and plumbing fixtures.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Dr
106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1308 sqft
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West End Market
1 Unit Available
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
107 Vesta Drive
107 Vesta Drive, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 06/27/2020 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath in Greenville. Open Living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
10 Keowee Avenue
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Powdersville, SC

Finding an apartment in Powdersville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

