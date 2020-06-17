200 Gordon Street Extension

Amenities

This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown!

Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in!

Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.

One small pet is allowed with owner approval and pet fees/deposit apply.



Home has a small back porch and nicely shaded back and side yard with driveway.



You can do a self showing using the Rently box on the front door any day of the week between the hours of 7am and 9pm. Call the number on the sign in the in window and get instructions on how to enter the property.

If you would like to apply, go to www.trinitypmsc.com, click on Property Search, and locate the property you would like to apply for and click Apply Now.

Application fee is $60 per person. Anyone 18 or older that will be residing in the home must apply. Credit, criminal and eviction history is checked.



WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! If you see an ad on Craigslist from our company it is a scam. Please contact us directly.

Phone: 864-534-3479

Website: www.trinitypmsc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.