Parker, SC
200 Gordon Street Extension
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:40 PM

200 Gordon Street Extension

200 Gordon St · No Longer Available
Location

200 Gordon St, Parker, SC 29611

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This conveniently located home is just minutes from downtown!
Completely renovated and all electric central heat and air, this home is ready for move in!
Freshly painted, new ceiling fans throughout and some original hard wood floors.
One small pet is allowed with owner approval and pet fees/deposit apply.

Home has a small back porch and nicely shaded back and side yard with driveway.

You can do a self showing using the Rently box on the front door any day of the week between the hours of 7am and 9pm. Call the number on the sign in the in window and get instructions on how to enter the property.
If you would like to apply, go to www.trinitypmsc.com, click on Property Search, and locate the property you would like to apply for and click Apply Now.
Application fee is $60 per person. Anyone 18 or older that will be residing in the home must apply. Credit, criminal and eviction history is checked.

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST! If you see an ad on Craigslist from our company it is a scam. Please contact us directly.
Phone: 864-534-3479
Website: www.trinitypmsc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Gordon Street Extension have any available units?
200 Gordon Street Extension doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, SC.
What amenities does 200 Gordon Street Extension have?
Some of 200 Gordon Street Extension's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Gordon Street Extension currently offering any rent specials?
200 Gordon Street Extension isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Gordon Street Extension pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Gordon Street Extension is pet friendly.
Does 200 Gordon Street Extension offer parking?
No, 200 Gordon Street Extension does not offer parking.
Does 200 Gordon Street Extension have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Gordon Street Extension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Gordon Street Extension have a pool?
No, 200 Gordon Street Extension does not have a pool.
Does 200 Gordon Street Extension have accessible units?
No, 200 Gordon Street Extension does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Gordon Street Extension have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Gordon Street Extension does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Gordon Street Extension have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Gordon Street Extension has units with air conditioning.
