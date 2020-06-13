23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.
If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more
Finding an apartment in North Myrtle Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.