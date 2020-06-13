Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

23 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Finding an apartment in North Myrtle Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1276 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Shadow Moss
19 Shadow Moss Place, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
19 Shadow Moss Available 07/06/20 Shadow Moss - North Myrtle Beach - Newly renovated 2 story, end unit town home includes private balcony off the master bedroom, enjoy a screened porch and patio of the main living area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Windy Hill Beach
1 Unit Available
4327 Windy Heights Dr.
4327 Windy Heights Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
LONG TERM 12 MONTH ANNUAL RENTAL! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! ~ Luxurious Mediterranean style 4 Bedroom, 3.

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
21 Units Available
Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1360 sqft
Recently revamped units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with concierge service, swimming pool and fitness center. Located close to Myrtle Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
64 Units Available
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1405 sqft
Mosby Carolina Forest features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom brand new Myrtle Beach apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
$
26 Units Available
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1115 sqft
Minutes from the beach and close to Barefoot Landing and Broadway at the Beach, this community features a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments boast laundry connections, detached garages and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
708 Excelsior Drive
708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
708 Excelsior Drive Available 07/01/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park. Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6410 Somerset Drive
6410 Somerset Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2800 sqft
Beautiful Home Just Blocks to the Beach! - Check out this spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home just a few blocks to the ocean! Home is offered unfurnished and features large rooms, lots of natural sunlight and numerous upgrades.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
893 Barn Owl Ct.
893 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1450 sqft
THE FARM AT CAROLINA FOREST - THE ORCHARDS TOWNHOMES No Cats Allowed (RLNE4824468)

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1329 Harvester Circle
1329 Harvest Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1350 sqft
This lovely 2 bedroom 2.5 half bath townhouse is nestled into the quiet Orchards section of The Farm. Both bedrooms are upstairs with their own bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
865 Barn Owl Ct.
865 Barn Owl Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1850 sqft
- (RLNE5536346)
Results within 10 miles of North Myrtle Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
10 Units Available
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1229 sqft
With convenient access to beaches and entertainment, designer features, resort-style pool, walking trails, resident clubhouse, and choice of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, Seaside Grove is your peaceful retreat in Myrtle Beach.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
10 Units Available
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Living here you will have first-class amenities including fitness facility, resident clubhouse, and luminous swimming pool with large sundeck.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5609 Camilla Court
5609 Camilla Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1733 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE5505252)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B
737 Salerno Circle, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1466 sqft
737 Salerno Circle - Unit B Available 08/05/20 Belle Vita - Garden Villas - Beautiful Garden Villas in Bella Vita. The Wisteria model has a 1.5 car garage w/ extra work space, craftsman exterior, single level for easy living.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
837 Silvercrest Drive
837 Silvercrest Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Unfurnished 3BR/2.5BA in Carolina Forest - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in fabulous Avalon, part of the Carolina Forest community. The home is available now, for a lease term of one year.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Myrtlewood
1 Unit Available
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive
4088 Fairway Lakes Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
147 Watson Dr
147 Watson Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2000 sqft
Fully furnished, Low Country style home situated on 1.6 acres with mature and lush landscaping overlooking a beautiful pond. This rental is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath spacious home that features an open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
5138 Morning Frost Pl
5138 Morning Frost Pl, Horry County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2750 sqft
This beautiful, spacious home is located just off of Carolina Forest Blvd in the sought-after The Farm at Carolina Forest community. The traditional 5 bedroom 3.
City Guide for North Myrtle Beach, SC

North Myrtle Beach is home to one of the nation's most celebrated beaches, which attracts more than 10 million visitors a year.

If the name "North Myrtle Beach" evokes blissful images of sun and sand for you, then you're not alone. Although its population is only 13,752, the main beach area attracts more than 10 million visitors a year, so somebody here must be doing something right. Obviously, it's one of the region's premier tourist destinations, but it's also a stunningly beautiful place to call home, with warm, friendly locals who don't seem to mind that their hometown is overrun with millions of strangers throughout the year. In addition, it boasts corporate headquarters for companies such as Accent Stainless Steel and furniture manufacturer BauschLinnemann, so it's not all fun and games here. When you're done working and you're ready to play, however, the beach awaits you, in all its pristine glory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Myrtle Beach, SC

Finding an apartment in North Myrtle Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

