All apartments in Myrtle Beach
Find more places like 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Myrtle Beach, SC
/
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

307 77th Ave. N Unit 17

307 77th Avenue North · (843) 232-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Myrtle Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

307 77th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj

Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision. Lots of natural sunlight from the sliding glass door leading out to your private courtyard, each access to the beach. Find plenty of room for all your kitchen necessities in the cabinets and pantry. Formal dining room, for dinner parties. Upstairs a spacious master bedroom, master bath with plenty of counter space. Enjoy your morning coffee from private balcony off the master bedroom.
The laundry room has both washer and dryer, located on the second floor. Located less than 1 block from the beach. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric.

Application Requirements
Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,
bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.
Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.
Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.
Verifiable 2 Year Work History.
Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.

Application Process
Fill out online application thoroughly.
Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).
Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).
Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have any available units?
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have?
Some of 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 currently offering any rent specials?
307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 pet-friendly?
No, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Myrtle Beach.
Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 offer parking?
No, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 does not offer parking.
Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have a pool?
Yes, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 has a pool.
Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have accessible units?
No, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 does not have accessible units.
Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 307 77th Ave. N Unit 17?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vinings at Carolina Bays
501 Hinson Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
The Cloisters at Carolina Forest
2118 Silvercrest Drive
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Reserve at Ridgewood Plantation
4911 Signature Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Similar Pages

Myrtle Beach 1 BedroomsMyrtle Beach 2 Bedrooms
Myrtle Beach Apartments with ParkingMyrtle Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Myrtle Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Little River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCGeorgetown, SC
Murrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Garden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity