307 77th Ave. N Unit 17

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pool air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool internet access

Tanglewood - Myrtle Beach - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7eqGwe91Kxj



Welcome home to this lovely 2 bed / 2.5 bath town home located in the very desirable Tanglewood Subdivision. Lots of natural sunlight from the sliding glass door leading out to your private courtyard, each access to the beach. Find plenty of room for all your kitchen necessities in the cabinets and pantry. Formal dining room, for dinner parties. Upstairs a spacious master bedroom, master bath with plenty of counter space. Enjoy your morning coffee from private balcony off the master bedroom.

The laundry room has both washer and dryer, located on the second floor. Located less than 1 block from the beach. No smoking allowed, no pets allowed. Minimum 1-year lease required. Tenant responsible for paying electric.



Application Requirements

Must have a minimum of 630 credit score and a clean background, without felonies, judgments, liens, short sales,

bankruptcy or evictions, in the last 4 years.

Adverse credit/background report can be grounds for rejection. Real Living Home Realty Group requires a minimum score, if score is below 630 you may be required to pay an additional security deposit.

Proof of income 3 times the rental rate.

Verifiable 2 Year Work History.

Verifiable 2 Year Rental History.



Application Process

Fill out online application thoroughly.

Attach Photo Id (government issued photo).

Proof of Income (last 2 pay stubs, last year taxes or 3 months of bank statements).

Pay Application Fee of $55 (non-refundable) per applicant over 18 years of age. Every applicant over 18 must submit an application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5799141)