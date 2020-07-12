9 Apartments for rent in Little River, SC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
2 Units Available
Summer Chase
3952 Horseshoe Rd N, Little River, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summer Chase in Little River. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
915 Lilyturf Circle
915 Lilyturf Cir, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Enjoy Single Level Luxury Living! These brand-new two-bedroom, two-bathroom rentals will feature attention to detail at every corner from gourmet kitchens, single car garages (with two car driveways), outdoor living on screened in porches, peaceful
Results within 1 mile of Little River

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
1730 Lake Egret Dr.
1730 Lake Egret Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Seabrook Plantation a gated community located less than a mile from the beach and adjacent to Coastal North Town Center (Publix, Dicks Sportings Goods , Hickory Tavern )which is a enjoyable a golf car ride to the beach, shopping and to Main

1 of 24

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
1606 Cottage Cove Circle
1606 Cottage Cove Circle, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
1606 Cottage Cove Circle Available 04/06/20 Gorgeous Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home With Garage in the Cottages at the Surf! - Exquisite four bed room, three bath unfurnished home located in the desirable Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle
Results within 5 miles of Little River
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Cherry Grove Beach
305 22nd Ave N
305 22nd Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
We are offering a recently updated, fully furnished 3 bedroom/2 bathroom vacation house close at Cherry Grove Beach in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Available for a 1-2-3 month furnished rental. Available on August 1, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Little River

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Barefoot
2409 Thoroughfare Drive
2409 Thoroughfare Dr, North Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Luxurious, Pet Friendly, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Blackwater Town Home at Barefoot Resort! - Stunning, unfurnished, four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Blackwater town home is located in the Dye Estates section of Barefoot Resort and Golf.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1903 Norwood St. SW
1903 Norwood Street Southwest, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2216 sqft
Property located in Schnooers Pointe- 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a loft area - This property is located in Schnooers Pointe. This 2 story property has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft area and an extra room for an office.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Little River, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Little River apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

