405 Fairview Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Multiple Townhomes Available - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom - Screened Porch - 1200 Sq Ft, Laurens, SC - Multiple Town-homes available for Move-in - Mid-July to August 1st 2020 - near Downtown Laurens, SC in Cozy Community.



2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Spacious, 2 Story Townhomes (Ask which units are available) with private screened-in porch for those nice quiet evenings outdoors. Downstairs has a nice foyer area, separate laundry room, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and open Dining-Living Room Floor-plan. Glass sliding doors allow for tons of natural light. Low maintenance, with lawn-care included in rent. Nicely manicured well maintained. Both upstairs bedrooms are large and spacious with plenty of closet space. Hall Bath has shower-tub combo. Half bath downstairs for visiting guests. Extra Storage closet off porch. Parking available for 2 Vehicles each. All units are identical.



Small pet may be considered on case-by-case basis with minimum $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.



Elementary School - Eb Morse

Middle School - Laurens

High School - Laurens Dist 55



**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit

www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."



** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security

deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5899358)