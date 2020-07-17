All apartments in Laurens
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

405 Fairview Rd

405 Fairview Road · (888) 677-9877
Location

405 Fairview Road, Laurens, SC 29360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 Fairview Rd · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Multiple Townhomes Available - 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom - Screened Porch - 1200 Sq Ft, Laurens, SC - Multiple Town-homes available for Move-in - Mid-July to August 1st 2020 - near Downtown Laurens, SC in Cozy Community.

2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Spacious, 2 Story Townhomes (Ask which units are available) with private screened-in porch for those nice quiet evenings outdoors. Downstairs has a nice foyer area, separate laundry room, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and open Dining-Living Room Floor-plan. Glass sliding doors allow for tons of natural light. Low maintenance, with lawn-care included in rent. Nicely manicured well maintained. Both upstairs bedrooms are large and spacious with plenty of closet space. Hall Bath has shower-tub combo. Half bath downstairs for visiting guests. Extra Storage closet off porch. Parking available for 2 Vehicles each. All units are identical.

Small pet may be considered on case-by-case basis with minimum $250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee.

Elementary School - Eb Morse
Middle School - Laurens
High School - Laurens Dist 55

**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit
www.renthomesweethome.com and click "Vacancies", Find the Property Address and click "Apply Now."

** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security
deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) showing at least 3 times the rent in income. Landlord letter/ payment history printout required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5899358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Fairview Rd have any available units?
405 Fairview Rd has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Fairview Rd have?
Some of 405 Fairview Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Fairview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
405 Fairview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Fairview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Fairview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 405 Fairview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 405 Fairview Rd offers parking.
Does 405 Fairview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Fairview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Fairview Rd have a pool?
No, 405 Fairview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 405 Fairview Rd have accessible units?
No, 405 Fairview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Fairview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Fairview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Fairview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Fairview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
