/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM
101 Apartments for rent in James Island, SC with pool
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Forest at Fenwick
15 Stardust Way, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
QUIET DOWN HOME COMFORT.\nLocated on John's Island The Forest at Fenwick is set back in a tranquil wooded area but close to all that the Lowcounty has to offer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
628 Schooner Road
628 Schooner Road, James Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1856 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest
1530 Fort Johnson Road
1530 Fort Johnson Road, James Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly !!!!Washer/dryer availablePoolTrash and recycling Two bedroom, two story apartment located in Brigadier Apt Complex, a fantastic spot to experience Charleston, SC.
Results within 1 mile of James Island
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
17 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
34 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,239
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Road 9F
1402 Camp Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 9F Available 08/05/20 2 Bedroom James Island Condo Available 8/5 - Property Id: 302247 Conveniently located in the heart of James Island, this 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit has gorgeous flooring throughout, top-of-the line appliances (included a
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
21 Rivers Point Row 17-G
21 Rivers Point Row, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
21 Rivers Point Row 17-G Available 08/01/20 Rivers Point Row 17G - Great 1 bedroom, located minutes from Folly Beach and Downtown (RLNE4818646)
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Camp Rd. Unit 8C
1402 Camp Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1151 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Condo on James Island - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom condo in Pointe James on James Island, an extremely convenient location and just minutes from Downtown! Hardwood floors in living room with a fireplace, and beautifully
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Telfair Way
1425 Telfair Way, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Any showings must be done remotely via FaceTime.Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condominium in the Mira Vista of James Island.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Central Park Road
1755 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Regatta is a safe, beautiful, private-gated condominium complex with all the amenities desired for comfortable living.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
700 Daniel Ellis Drive
700 Daniel Ellis Drive, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1062 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Charming, ground floor 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom James Island condo. The unit features built-in shelving, wine rack, entertainment center, and gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of James Island
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
83 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,979
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
54 Units Available
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
224 Units Available
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
38 Units Available
Bridgeside
175 Harbor Bridge Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,386
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1191 sqft
A stunning location just minutes from the water. Apartment upgrades include granite countertops, a fireplace and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, grill area, 24-hour gym and yoga. Pool available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
115 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,121
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,386
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
15 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,330
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
867 sqft
Located on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in Charleston. Resort-style apartment community boasting a pool and sundeck, landscaped courtyards, and BBQ and picnic areas. Select apartments feature large walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
49 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
70 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Similar Pages
James Island 2 BedroomsJames Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJames Island 3 BedroomsJames Island Apartments with Balcony
James Island Apartments with GarageJames Island Apartments with GymJames Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJames Island Apartments with Parking