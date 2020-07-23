Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:27 AM

94 Apartments for rent in Isle of Palms, SC with hardwood floors

Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
9 28th Avenue
9 28th Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Great location walking distance to the beach on Isle of Plalms. This is a two bedroom one bath beach cottage with wood floors throughout and is beach living at its best.
Results within 5 miles of Isle of Palms
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
21 Units Available
Riviera at Seaside
1405 Long Grove Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$972
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,238
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
768 sqft
Just outside of Charleston, next to the Shoppes at Seaside Farms. These 1-3 bedroom apartments offer deluxe kitchens with stainless steel appliances, built-in kitchens, granite countertops and more. Enjoy the on-site gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
53 Units Available
The Grove at Carolina Park
1385 Classic Ct, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1253 sqft
The Grove at Carolina Park offers hip urban living with small town charm. This is your chance to live near the beautiful Charleston Harbor and still have plenty of shopping and dining right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
25 Units Available
Central Square At Watermark
1280 Appling Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1420 sqft
Super modern apartments near I-526. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and nine- or 11-foot ceilings. Charming complex with community garden and concierge. Pool table and media room on site.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
115 Units Available
The Boulevard
725 Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,114
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1127 sqft
Urban and trendy apartments near the waterway. Updated interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors, large walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, gym, coffee bar and game room. Community garden and dog park available.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
30 Units Available
Haven at Indigo Square
1800 Indigo Market Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,057
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1378 sqft
Luxury apartments located just 20 minutes from downtown Charleston. Units feature wood cabinetry, vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community has a BBQ and picnic area, bike storage and walking trail.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
19 Units Available
The Watch on Shem Creek
997 Johnnie Dodds Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,220
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1031 sqft
Luxury units feature laundry, recent renovations, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Residents have access to communal tennis court, pool and parking. Waterfront location, with marsh and wetlands for boating and fishing.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
12 Units Available
The Sage at 1240
1240 Winnowing Way, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,190
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1020 sqft
Welcome home to your new glamorous home at The Sage at 1240 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. We are conveniently located near Hwy 17 and I-526 to make it easier to get to your favorite shopping and fine-dining restaurants.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
14 Units Available
Sweetgrass Landing
1100 Legends Club Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1596 sqft
Prime location near Francis Marion National Forest and Copahee Sound. Apartments feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookups, and fireplaces. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
11 Units Available
ARIUM Mt Pleasant
1054 Anna Knapp Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
Prime location close to Highway 17, Mark Clark Expressway, Downtown and the coastline. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has pool, tennis court and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
6 Units Available
The Six
2170 Snyder Cir, Mount Pleasant, SC
Studio
$1,255
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
956 sqft
Boutique apartments with stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Residents can enjoy use of the coffee bar, conference room, and gym. Near Highway 17 and numerous shops and restaurants along the road.

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
Wakendaw
725 Chatter Road
725 Chatter Road, Mount Pleasant, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1903 sqft
This recently renovated two story home in the desirable Wakendaw Lakes neighborhood of Mount Pleasant is ready for you! The open kitchen connects to a comfortable family room with a fireplace and connected screened-in back porch.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1454 Appling Dr
1454 Appling Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Charming Guest Quarters Near Beaches - Property Id: 313194 Welcome to the guest quarters of this elegant southern home. This custom built features wood floors throughout, and porches to enjoy the summer breeze.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1115 Inlet Cove Ct
1115 Inlet Cove Court, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Updated and convenient Mt. Pleasant house - Property Id: 319871 This house in the convenient and quiet neighborhood of Harborgate Shores has been updated and is the perfect place to call home. It has a huge fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamlin Plantation
3456 Billings Street
3456 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1175 sqft
Freshly Remodeled Townhouse in Hamlin Plantation! - Available July 6th.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1987 Armory Dr West Point Subdivision Near IoP Connector
1987 Armory Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1366 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR, 2 BA , 1 Car Garage Home Off Isle of Palm Connector, Mt Pleasant - Location, Location, Location. Come home to this gorgeous, freshly painted 3 BR, 2 BA home with one car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
753 Natchez Circle
753 Natchez Circle, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1456 sqft
753 Natchez Circle Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom town-home in the heart Mount Pleasant - Beautiful brick townhouse in the desirable community of Hunter Lake Commons.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1122 N Shadow Drive
1122 North Shadow Drive, Mount Pleasant, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1000 sqft
1122 N Shadow Drive Available 08/01/20 Single Family home in Hickory Shadows (Mount Pleasant) - This single family, three bedroom and one bathroom home is available August 1, 2020.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Hamlin Plantation
3444 Billings St
3444 Billings Street, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1688 sqft
Virtual walk-through tour now available! You'll surely enjoy this fully furnished, 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Located off of Rifle Range Road, you'll be just a short drive from the sandy shores of Isle of Palms Beach.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1514 Rosewood Ln
1514 Rosewood Ln, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
767 sqft
This beautiful one bedroom condo has a lot to offer! There are hardwood floors throughout the bedroom, living room, and breakfast nook. The kitchen has all major appliances and is next to a computer nook.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1481 Center St Ext
1481 Center Street Ext, Mount Pleasant, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Best location in Mt Pleasant. Located in Bay Club Sea Lofts is a 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo located on the second floor. This home is located in the back of the neighborhood with vaulted ceilings and skylights that allow for lots of natural light.

Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
1129 Village Creek Lane #2
1129 Village Creek Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1060 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Well maintained condo in the center of Mt. Pleasant. Village Creek is a quiet complex with quick access to Hwy 17, I 26 and I 526. Interior has light neutral colors.
Results within 10 miles of Isle of Palms
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
33 Units Available
Daniel Island
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1051 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
34 Units Available
Daniel Island
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,184
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1090 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Isle of Palms, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Isle of Palms renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

