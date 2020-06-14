Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Moncks Corner, SC with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
220 Lazy River Lane
220 Lazy River Lane, Moncks Corner, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1614 sqft
220 Lazy River Lane Available 07/01/20 Moss Grove Plantation - Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in the Moss Grove Plantation neighborhood of Moncks Corner! Upgrades include wood laminate flooring throughout the first floor, granite

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
325 Gulledge St
325 Gulledge Street, Moncks Corner, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 325 Gulledge St in Moncks Corner. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
364 Lakewind Drive
364 Lakewind Drive, Moncks Corner, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
2164 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in Moss Grove Plantation of Moncks Corner! This large, one-story home backs up to wood with a partial lake view.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Foxbank Plantation
1 Unit Available
167 Woodbrook Way
167 Woodbrook Way, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2604 sqft
Beautiful family home for rent - Property Id: 253598 Woodbrook Way, Moncks Corner, SC is a single family home that contains 2,604sq ft and . It contains 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms. Ready for immediate move in Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
349 Sanctuary Park Dr
349 Sanctuary Park Drive, Berkeley County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3368 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Cane Bay Subdivision - Great Location! Cane Bay Subdivision and popular Cane Bay Schools. Large spacious, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home won't last long.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Spring Grove Plantation
1 Unit Available
402 Black Horse Rd.
402 Black Horse Road, Berkeley County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1835 sqft
This beautiful One-story homes is located in popular Spring Grove Plantation. The neighborhood features many amenities including: walking paths, pool, playground, as well as community events scheduled on a regular basis.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
215 Billinger Street
215 Billinger Street, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2510 sqft
Brand New David Weekley home, in a fantastic new area, Hardwood flooring, all stainless appliances, 2 car detached garage in the rear.Quartz and granite in all bathrooms and kitchen, renie hot water Available Now!!!!!!!! POOL and Clubhouse

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Boulder Bluff
1 Unit Available
310 Clarine Drive
310 Clarine Drive, Goose Creek, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Cute rental home located in Boulder Bluff - Home has gotten a complete face-lift including completely remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and windows. Ceramic tub, upgraded appliances. NO CARPET HERE! Great wood floors in all bedrooms and living room.
Results within 10 miles of Moncks Corner
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1101 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Ladson
163 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$992
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
24 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
39 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
32 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$899
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
37 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
7 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
68 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
310 Brickhope Lane
310 Brick Hope Lane, Goose Creek, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2900 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom Home - Property Id: 274969 Don't miss this spacious family home with fenced backyard. Desirable Berkeley County schools.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8708 Jenny Lind
8708 Jenny Lind Street, North Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1622 sqft
Deer Park - Gorgeous brand new home & ready to occupy!! Beautiful laminate wood floors on the first and second floors with completely open floor plan!! White kitchen cabinets, granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, & stainless steel appliances!!

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7825 Expedition Dr
7825 Expedition Drive, North Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1634 sqft
This inviting ranch home is nestled on a quiet street in Colony North. This is a fantastic location that's convenient to everything! The two-car garage gives you plenty of space for parking and storage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Moncks Corner, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Moncks Corner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

