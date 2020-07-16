All apartments in Horry County
Find more places like 724 Devon Estate Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horry County, SC
/
724 Devon Estate Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

724 Devon Estate Ave

724 Devon Estate Avenue · (843) 839-3759
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

724 Devon Estate Avenue, Horry County, SC 29588

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful sunroom and patio with pond view. This home features high ceilings, arches doorways and stylish lighting. Master bedroom with great size walk-in closet. Dual sinks in master bath. Windsor Plantation is a beautiful natural gas community with pools, Jacuzzi, clubhouse with kitchen, a gathering room, and fitness center. And the best part... lawn care is included in the rent so you can relax on the weekends. Location is great...only minutes to shopping, restaurants, beach, airport, and state park. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Call Chicora to scheudle a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Devon Estate Ave have any available units?
724 Devon Estate Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 724 Devon Estate Ave have?
Some of 724 Devon Estate Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Devon Estate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
724 Devon Estate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Devon Estate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 724 Devon Estate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 724 Devon Estate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 724 Devon Estate Ave offers parking.
Does 724 Devon Estate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Devon Estate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Devon Estate Ave have a pool?
Yes, 724 Devon Estate Ave has a pool.
Does 724 Devon Estate Ave have accessible units?
No, 724 Devon Estate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Devon Estate Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Devon Estate Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 724 Devon Estate Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 724 Devon Estate Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 724 Devon Estate Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St
North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582
Alta Surf
101 Breakers Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Seaside Grove at Carolina Forest
101 Augusta Plantation Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
Mosby Carolina Forest
915 Brentmoor Dr
Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr
Little River, SC 29566
Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fayetteville, NCWilmington, NCMyrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCHope Mills, NCLeland, NCLittle River, SCConway, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMyrtle Grove, NCRaeford, NCNorthchase, NCShallotte, NCSilver Lake, NCKings Grant, NCGarden City, SCRockfish, NC
Socastee, SCRed Hill, SCMurrells Inlet, SCLumberton, NCLaurinburg, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityUniversity of North Carolina Wilmington
Horry-Georgetown Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity