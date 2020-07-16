724 Devon Estate Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous model home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths on main level, with HUGE bonus room upstairs. Beautiful bright and open floor plan with custom drapes. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Beautiful sunroom and patio with pond view. This home features high ceilings, arches doorways and stylish lighting. Master bedroom with great size walk-in closet. Dual sinks in master bath. Windsor Plantation is a beautiful natural gas community with pools, Jacuzzi, clubhouse with kitchen, a gathering room, and fitness center. And the best part... lawn care is included in the rent so you can relax on the weekends. Location is great...only minutes to shopping, restaurants, beach, airport, and state park. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Call Chicora to scheudle a showing today!