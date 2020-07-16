649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A

Amenities

Completely renovated, 1st floor condo nestled on the Aberdeen Country Club Golf Course just off Hwy 9. Luxurious wood plank flooring throughout the unit along with gorgeous granite countertops. Open living/dining area with the kitchen outfitted in stainless steel appliances and an oversized breakfast bar. Stack washer/dryer included for your convenience. Master bathroom complete with a walk-in shower. Screened-in back patio providing spectacular views of the golf course. Separate storage unit provides a perfect place to store your beach and golf items. Community amenities include 3 pools, hot tub, tennis court and putting green. Absolutely No Smoking inside or on the patio and No Pets per the HOA. Rent includes Water/Sewer, Basic Cable, Trash, Grounds Care and Pest Control. Call Chicora Rentals today to schedule a showing and applications are gladly accepted after personally viewing the property.