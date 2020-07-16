All apartments in Horry County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A

649 Tupelo Ln · (843) 903-7400
Location

649 Tupelo Ln, Horry County, SC 29568

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
Completely renovated, 1st floor condo nestled on the Aberdeen Country Club Golf Course just off Hwy 9. Luxurious wood plank flooring throughout the unit along with gorgeous granite countertops. Open living/dining area with the kitchen outfitted in stainless steel appliances and an oversized breakfast bar. Stack washer/dryer included for your convenience. Master bathroom complete with a walk-in shower. Screened-in back patio providing spectacular views of the golf course. Separate storage unit provides a perfect place to store your beach and golf items. Community amenities include 3 pools, hot tub, tennis court and putting green. Absolutely No Smoking inside or on the patio and No Pets per the HOA. Rent includes Water/Sewer, Basic Cable, Trash, Grounds Care and Pest Control. Call Chicora Rentals today to schedule a showing and applications are gladly accepted after personally viewing the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have any available units?
649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have?
Some of 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A currently offering any rent specials?
649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A pet-friendly?
No, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A offer parking?
No, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A does not offer parking.
Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have a pool?
Yes, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A has a pool.
Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have accessible units?
No, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 649 Tupelo Ln Unit 13A has units with air conditioning.
