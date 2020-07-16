All apartments in Horry County
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:57 AM

4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305

4823 Magnolia Lake Drive · (843) 236-1353 ext. 2
Location

4823 Magnolia Lake Drive, Horry County, SC 29577
Myrtlewood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept living with a split bedroom floor plan. Washer and dryer are included! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. There are multiple pools and a fitness center to use at your leisure.

Rent- $1300
Security Deposit- $1300
App fee- $55 pp
No Pets
12 Month Lease Only
We run a credit check, criminal background check, verify income, verify past rental history, and an eviction search.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have any available units?
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have?
Some of 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 currently offering any rent specials?
4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 pet-friendly?
No, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 offer parking?
No, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 does not offer parking.
Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have a pool?
Yes, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 has a pool.
Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have accessible units?
No, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305 does not have units with air conditioning.
