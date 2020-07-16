4823 MAGNOLIA LAKE DRIVE 58-305

Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Condo in the Desirable Myrtlewood Community - This large 3 bedroom condo is close to everything! Only a few miles to the beach, shopping, dining, entertainment, and family fun! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open concept living with a split bedroom floor plan. Washer and dryer are included! Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable. There are multiple pools and a fitness center to use at your leisure.



Rent- $1300

Security Deposit- $1300

App fee- $55 pp

No Pets

12 Month Lease Only

We run a credit check, criminal background check, verify income, verify past rental history, and an eviction search.



