Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103

4815 Orchid Way · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Orchid Way, Horry County, SC 29577
Myrtlewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Completely Updated 1st Floor 1 Bedroom Condo in Myrtlewood - *1 Bedroom
*1 Bathroom
*Brand New Flooring
*New Trim Paint
*All LED lighting
*Washer and Dryer included
*Spacious Living Room
*1st Floor
*Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and basic cable
*Amenities include multiple pools and bbq areas

Rent- $950
Security Deposit- $950
App Fee- $55 pp
No Pets
12 Month Lease
We run a credit check, criminal background check, verify income, verify past rental history, and an eviction search.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4229694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have any available units?
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horry County, SC.
What amenities does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have?
Some of 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 currently offering any rent specials?
4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 pet-friendly?
No, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 offer parking?
No, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 does not offer parking.
Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have a pool?
Yes, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 has a pool.
Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have accessible units?
No, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 ORCHID WAY APT 103 does not have units with air conditioning.
