417 Black Smith Ln Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Nestled in the Planters Point section within the highly desirable community of The Farm in Carolina Forest is where you will find this spacious townhome with attached 2-car garage. Open living area featuring a fully equipped kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, pantry, breakfast bar along with ample cabinets to satisfy all of your storage needs. Formal dining room with arched openings and decorative trim. Separate laundry room leading in from the garage with a full size washer and dryer. Exquisite master bedroom includes a dramatic tray ceiling in addition to a master bath consisting of a walk in shower, garden tub double vanity and huge walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms outfitted with ceiling fans also located on the 2nd level. Take advantage of the community amenities including pools, playground, walking trails, bike paths, basketball court, gardens and gazebos. Conveniently located off International Drive near the back entrance of The Farm. Rent includes grounds care, basic cable & garbage pickup. Small pet considered. Call Chicora today to schedule a viewing.