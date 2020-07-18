All apartments in Horry County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:39 AM

417 Black Smith Ln Unit C

417 Black Smith Lane · (843) 839-3759
Location

417 Black Smith Lane, Horry County, SC 29579

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nestled in the Planters Point section within the highly desirable community of The Farm in Carolina Forest is where you will find this spacious townhome with attached 2-car garage. Open living area featuring a fully equipped kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, pantry, breakfast bar along with ample cabinets to satisfy all of your storage needs. Formal dining room with arched openings and decorative trim. Separate laundry room leading in from the garage with a full size washer and dryer. Exquisite master bedroom includes a dramatic tray ceiling in addition to a master bath consisting of a walk in shower, garden tub double vanity and huge walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms outfitted with ceiling fans also located on the 2nd level. Take advantage of the community amenities including pools, playground, walking trails, bike paths, basketball court, gardens and gazebos. Conveniently located off International Drive near the back entrance of The Farm. Rent includes grounds care, basic cable & garbage pickup. Small pet considered. Call Chicora today to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have any available units?
417 Black Smith Ln Unit C has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have?
Some of 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
417 Black Smith Ln Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C offers parking.
Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C has a pool.
Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have accessible units?
No, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 417 Black Smith Ln Unit C has units with air conditioning.
