Super clean and freshly painted 2 Br Unit in Carolina Forest. Each bedroom has their own private bath. Washer and dryer located on the second floor. Plenty of closet space. 1/2 bath on the first floor! Has a large storage area. Screened in porch facing nature views. In the beautiful Saw Grass East Community located in Carolina Forest. Complex has an inviting big pool. Rental includes water, sewer trash and pool. NO PETS AND NO SMOKING.