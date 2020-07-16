4088 Fairway Lakes Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Available Now! Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Town Home on Lake - 2 Miles to Beach! - Three bedroom, three bathroom town home with two large porches overlooks the Fairway Lake. It’s ideally located only two miles from the beach and close access to major roads leading in all directions. The kitchen features a large, triple compartment, stainless steel refrigerator and freezer as well as flat top stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The breakfast bar can provide seating in addition to the dining area with a box bay window. The living room features sliding glass doors leading to a large, outdoor , covered porch. The first floor also features one bedroom with closets on each side of a window seat. The full bath is accessible from the bedroom or hallway. There are two additional bedrooms and bathrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom features sliding glass doors leading out to the second floor covered patio that makes a great place to enjoy a beverage and a good book. The other upstairs bedroom features a unique storage cubby. Ceiling fans are installed throughout for added comfort. Stackable washer and dryer are included as is.



Rent is $1,295.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and upkeep inside the fenced in front yard. Security deposit of $1,295.00 and renters insurance are required. The unit is pet friendly for a maximum of two small pets, cats or dogs, up to 25 lbs each, with breed restrictions. A non-refundable pet fee of $200.00 is required per pet. All properties we manage are non-smoking. Please call Southern Coast Management at 843-281-0220 for additional information and to arrange a viewing. Our offices are open Monday through Friday between 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Applications can be submitted through our website at www.southerncoastmanagement.com and include a back ground check, rental history, income verification, and credit check.



