2745 Cook Circle.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:19 AM

2745 Cook Circle

2745 Cook Cir · (843) 602-5219
Location

2745 Cook Cir, Horry County, SC 29577

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Gorgeous end unit town-home located in the heart of the Market Common. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath town home has LVP flooring throughout the lower level. The kitchen has a gas cook-top, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The upstairs bedrooms each have their own full bathroom. The master bathroom has double vanities and a stand up shower. The up stairs laundry has a full size washer and dryer. Included in the rent is high speed internet and access to the resort style pool with clubhouse, fitness center, two spas, kiddie pool, and a lazy river. Close to all the shops, restaurants, and parks. Located only a mile from the beach! No pets please. Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Cook Circle have any available units?
2745 Cook Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2745 Cook Circle have?
Some of 2745 Cook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2745 Cook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Cook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Cook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Cook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horry County.
Does 2745 Cook Circle offer parking?
No, 2745 Cook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Cook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2745 Cook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Cook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2745 Cook Circle has a pool.
Does 2745 Cook Circle have accessible units?
No, 2745 Cook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Cook Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2745 Cook Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Cook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Cook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

