2745 Cook Circle.

Gorgeous end unit town-home located in the heart of the Market Common. This 2 bedroom/2.5 bath town home has LVP flooring throughout the lower level. The kitchen has a gas cook-top, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar. The upstairs bedrooms each have their own full bathroom. The master bathroom has double vanities and a stand up shower. The up stairs laundry has a full size washer and dryer. Included in the rent is high speed internet and access to the resort style pool with clubhouse, fitness center, two spas, kiddie pool, and a lazy river. Close to all the shops, restaurants, and parks. Located only a mile from the beach! No pets please. Call today for a private showing!