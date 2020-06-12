/
2 bedroom apartments
30 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
2274 Huntingdon Dr
2274 Huntingdon Drive, Garden City, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
975 sqft
This 3rd-floor end unit condo has great natural light from lots of windows, and is located near the rear of the building with pond and wooded views for added privacy. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet and tile floors accent the neutral interior.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
714 1ST AVE NORTH
714 1st Avenue North, Surfside Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
714 1ST AVE NORTH - MAPLEWOOD TOWNHOUSES Available 07/01/20 SURFSIDE BEACH TOWNHOME - This end unit townhome is located East of 17- walk to stores, easy golf cart or bike ride to the beautiful beach in Surfside.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1101 2nd Avenue North, Unit 2004
1101 2nd Ave N, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1101 2nd Avenue North, Unit 2004 Available 07/15/20 Tradewinds I Unit 2004 - Adorable 1st Floor, 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo just MINUTES to the BEACH!! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet, Trash, and Pest Control.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1870 Auburn Ln unit 20J
1870 Auburn Lane, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
Spacious and comfortable 2 Bedroom/2 Bath condo overlooking the pool! 20J Golf Colony - 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Golf Colony overlooking pool! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4407800)
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
19 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
13 Units Available
Palmetto Pointe
3919 Carnegie Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
987 sqft
Located a short drive from restaurants and entertainment and about a 10-minute drive to the beach. This pet-friendly community offers high ceilings, plush carpeting, and a natural wood-burning fireplace. On-site fireside lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
78 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 Double Eagle Drive Unit c3
204 Double Eagle Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Pamper yourself at this fabulous condo in Surfside Beach! Available May-September 2020- 204C3 - This recently renovated Villa is located in Surfside Beach just 1.5 miles to the closest beach access.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2040 Cross Gate Blvd Unit 304
2040 Cross Gate Boulevard, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2040 Cross Gate Blvd Unit 304 Available 07/01/20 Cross Gate 304 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom - UPDATED 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo! NEW CARPETING throughout unit, freshly painted, in QUIET neighborhood! Rent includes: Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet and
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Fawn Vista Drive Unit 2B5
1602 North Fawn Vista Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Yard in Surfside Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled with new flooring, appliances, counter tops, fixtures, roof, windows, water heater and HVAC.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Socastee Boulevard #1
3910 Socastee Boulevard, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath home is close to Market Commons. The master bedroom has a master bath and walk in closet. Located just 1/2 mile from US 17 and SC 707, this is the perfect location for everything Myrtle Beach has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
100 Ella Kinley Circle
100 Ella Kinley Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1357 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the upscale Villages at Queens Harbour. Nestled between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach right off of Highway 17 with plenty of shopping, restaurants and the beach nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
727 Botany Loop
727 Botany Loop, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
727 Botany Loop, Murrells Inlet, SC~ Johns Bay @ Prince Creek~ One Level Living - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome centrally located in beautiful Murrells Inlet. Walking distance to dining, shopping and a lovely community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
6626 Heron Point
6626 Heron Point, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Litchfield Oaks
5 Ashcraft Cir, Pawleys Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
964 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Discover a carefree lifestyle of comfort and relaxation here at Litchfield Oaks Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
47 Units Available
Latitude at the Commons
2222 Crow Ln, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1078 sqft
Welcome to Latitude @ the Commons, luxury apartment living in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Flintlake Apartments
650 W Flintlake Ct, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1116 sqft
Newly revamped homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, plank flooring and rich cabinetry. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and two swimming pools. Minutes away from Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
88 Salt Marsh Circle
88 Salt Marsh Circle, Georgetown County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
AVAILABLE TO SHOW AND RENT JULY. This quaint 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located in the established Salt Marsh Cove Community. Conveniently located to everything the Pawleys Island / Litchfield area has to offer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1307 Hemingway St A
1307 Hemingway St, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$975
Newly renovated 2 bedroom duplex - Property Id: 298752 Beautiful beautifully renovated duplex with two bedrooms and one bath close to the beach shopping and restaurants in the heart of Myrtle Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Myrtle Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Firebird Lane Unit #2
2105 Firebird Lane, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Pet Friendly, Walk to Beach, Furnished, 2 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
589 BLUE RIVER COURT, UNIT 4-G
589 Blue River Ct, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
- (RLNE5806385)
