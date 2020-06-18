105 Abraham Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from all the shopping, dining, etc that White Horse Road has to offer! The home includes NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH MORE! This very spacious home offers an open floor plan and stylish laminate flooring that flow throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen comes with a full stainless-steel appliance package that includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. The master suite has it's own ensuite bathroom. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious and share a centrally located hall bath! Washer & dryer hookups. Outside you will be thrilled with the large yard. SORRY NO PETS! Zoned for Grove Elementary, Tanglewood Middle, and Carolina High. A MUST SEE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!