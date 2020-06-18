All apartments in Gantt
105 Abraham Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

105 Abraham Drive

105 Abraham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Abraham Drive, Gantt, SC 29605

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from all the shopping, dining, etc that White Horse Road has to offer! The home includes NEWER WINDOWS, NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH MORE! This very spacious home offers an open floor plan and stylish laminate flooring that flow throughout. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace. The kitchen comes with a full stainless-steel appliance package that includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, & microwave. The master suite has it's own ensuite bathroom. Both secondary bedrooms are spacious and share a centrally located hall bath! Washer & dryer hookups. Outside you will be thrilled with the large yard. SORRY NO PETS! Zoned for Grove Elementary, Tanglewood Middle, and Carolina High. A MUST SEE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG! Give us a call at 864-475-1234 to schedule a showing or visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Abraham Drive have any available units?
105 Abraham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gantt, SC.
What amenities does 105 Abraham Drive have?
Some of 105 Abraham Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Abraham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Abraham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Abraham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Abraham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gantt.
Does 105 Abraham Drive offer parking?
No, 105 Abraham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 105 Abraham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Abraham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Abraham Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Abraham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Abraham Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Abraham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Abraham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Abraham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Abraham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Abraham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
