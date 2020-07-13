/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest Acres, SC
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
31 Units Available
Towers at Forest Acres
2050 Beltline Blvd, Forest Acres, SC
Studio
$771
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$796
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
963 sqft
Condominium-style homes with fully equipped kitchens. Recently updated. Residents enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse and barbecue area. Close to the Richland Mall. Easy access to Forest Drive.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6900 Plainfield Road
6900 Plainfield Road, Forest Acres, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2500 sqft
Forest Acres / Decker Blvd - Large house on corner lot next to Forest Lake Elementary School. Close to Fort Jackson and I-77. (RLNE5886148)
Results within 1 mile of Forest Acres
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
15 Units Available
Arcadia's Edge
6837 North Trenholm Road, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arcadia’s Edge provides our residents with the apartment and community amenities to enhance their lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
$
22 Units Available
Oakwood Court
Devine District
2825 Devine St, Columbia, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1279 sqft
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices. Your health and safety are important to us.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
22 Units Available
Varia at Oakcrest
1310 Oakcrest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Varia at Oakcrest in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
5 Units Available
42 Magnolia
5150 Forest Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your health and safety are important to us. We strongly encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing when visiting our offices.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
308 Percival Road
308 Percival Road, Richland County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1094 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Bath 1100 sq ft *NOW for SELF VIEWING AT UNIT #1501* 50 - 2 Bedroom Units Now Available 308 Percival Road M, Columbia, SC 29206 2 BR/1.5 BA, 1100 Sq.Ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1321 Ellison Road
1321 Ellison Road, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2000 sqft
1321 Ellison Road Available 08/10/20 Lake Katherine Area - Updated home near Lake Katherine! (RLNE4716985)
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4035 Booth Street
4035 Booth Street, Richland County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1200 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, and stove, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
1601 Hagood Ave
1601 Hagood Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2696 sqft
Forest Hills - Lovely home located on the corner of Hagood and Trenholm Rd. (RLNE4108648)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Melrose Heights
1312 WOODROW STREET
1312 Woodrow Street, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 ATTENTION STUDENTS! PERFECT FOR STUDENTS! - Property Id: 301446 PRICE REDUCED! ATTENTON COLLEGE STUDENTS! LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Perfect home for students and close to school! Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath with
1 of 26
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
3645 Baxter Drive
3645 Baxter Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1170 sqft
A charming ranch in Columbia! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,170 square feet --Easy to maintain solid surface floors --Updated lighting and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel
1 of 18
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
406 Wincrest Lane
406 Wincrest Lane, Dentsville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
A coveted rental home in Columbia Sc! Your new home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1120sqft of living space. Recently renovated! Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management.
1 of 15
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
158 Newcastle Drive
158 Newcastle Drive, Dentsville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1708 sqft
This charming brick rental home is conveniently located in an established, quiet neighborhood of Columbia, close to interstates, shopping and dining! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,708 square feet --Newly renovated with
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3040 Girardeau Ave.
3040 Girardeau Avenue, Columbia, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3040 Girardeau Ave. Available 08/14/20 Forest Hills - Lovely home located in Forest Hills near Richland Mall. (RLNE5917341)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
21 Newport Drive
21 Newport Drive, Dentsville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,370
1537 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Acres
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:09am
36 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Sola Station
325 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,205
729 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1216 sqft
Sola Station is the newest addition to CanalSide, winner of Coumbia's Best Apartments 2013-2017, according to Free Times. Sola Station offers unmatched views of Columbia, South Carolina's riverfront.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
12 Units Available
Indigo at Brickworks
111 Brickworks Dr, Cayce, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1244 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Indigo at Brickworks in Cayce. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
97 Units Available
East Lake
Spring Lake Apartments
7645 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$625
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1375 sqft
Fresh air and wide open spaces... the natural world really is at your doorstep. A 33 acre lake, stocked for fishing, awaits along with many features you desire with a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
7 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
CanalSide Lofts
383 Taylor St, Columbia, SC
Studio
$1,084
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to Riverfront Park and the Three Rivers Greenway in downtown Columbia, CanalSide Lofts is the new way to live. You'll fall in love with the open floor plans, soaring ceilings and spacious interiors of the CanalSide Lofts.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Gable Hill
310 Ross Rd, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,024
1150 sqft
Gable Hill is located at 310 Ross Rd. Columbia, SC and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Commons
1100 Pulaski St, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,322
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,113
1258 sqft
Nestled in downtown Columbia's historic district moments from the bank of the Congaree River, these apartment homes feature a fitness center, detached garages and storage units.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Hampton Greene
500 Gills Creek Pkwy, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$877
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1024 sqft
Hampton Greene Apartments in Columbia, SC is located just two miles from I-77 and four miles from downtown Columbia, The University of South Carolina and Fort Jackson.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
The Congaree Vista
Vista Towers
2001 Vista Towers Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1200 sqft
Located conveniently close to I-126. Units feature hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and laundry. Residents enjoy communal amenities like parking and a dog park, as well as a pool, sauna and gym.
Similar Pages
Forest Acres 1 BedroomsForest Acres 2 BedroomsForest Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsForest Acres 3 BedroomsForest Acres Apartments with Balcony
Forest Acres Apartments with GarageForest Acres Apartments with GymForest Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForest Acres Apartments with ParkingForest Acres Apartments with Pool