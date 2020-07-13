/
apartments with pool
90 Apartments for rent in Five Forks, SC with pool
1 Unit Available
213 Raven Falls Ln
213 Raven Falls Lane, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3200 sqft
Gorgeous Executive House - Property Id: 301062 This is a meticulously maintained and aesthetically upgraded no smoking/no pet executive house that offers everything you are looking for - From sought after location (Five Forks Area); to convenience
1 Unit Available
24 Dillworth Ct
24 Dillworth Court, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3000 sqft
Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Townes at High Grove. This beautiful, highend townhouse features plenty of upgrades.
1 Unit Available
7 Red Jonathan Ct
7 Red Jonathan Court, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2600 sqft
7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated
1 Unit Available
15 Ossabaw Loop
15 Ossabaw Loop, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
4500 sqft
Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom home with BONUS in highly sought after Five Forks Plantation. - Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom home with BONUS in highly sought after Five Forks Plantation.
1 Unit Available
38 Copperdale Drive
38 Copperdale Drive, Five Forks, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3000 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom with BONUS in Desirable Ravenwood Community! Located in Five Forks Area, Convenient to Woodruff Shops and Restaurants! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS'
1 Unit Available
10 Colleton Court
10 Colleton Court, Five Forks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
Welcome to this lovely home in the amazing growing area of Five Forks off Woodruff Road and Scuffletown Road. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a bonus room above the garage.
Results within 1 mile of Five Forks
Verified
5 Units Available
Estates at Bellwood
7 Southpointe Dr, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1344 sqft
Welcome to Estates at Bellwood Apartments in Greenville, South Carolina.
1 Unit Available
109 Shelby Court
109 Shelby Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 bedroom ranch style home with fenced yard and 2 car garage. This home has an open floor plan and features new flooring throughout along with granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
509 Gunnison Drive
509 Gunnison Drive, Greenville County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
This is a well maintained home with tons of square footage, hardwood floors and located in a great neighborhood. The house features a large kitchen with gourmet-style island, walk-in pantry and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
202 Tanner Chase Way
202 Tanner Chase Way, Mauldin, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2497 sqft
202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1.
Results within 5 miles of Five Forks
Verified
12 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$955
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.
Verified
10 Units Available
The Aventine Greenville
97 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units located in gated community. Resort-style pool, children's park, free gym, and valet parking available. Units have 9-foot ceilings. Comes with granite counters, dishwasher, and washer and dryer.
Verified
20 Units Available
Abberly Market Point
30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,112
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1344 sqft
Luxury living right off I-85. New construction with a saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen area, fire pit and bark park. Featuring hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Contemporary cabinetry and subway tile.
Verified
21 Units Available
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1400 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom units located close to I-85, with gourmet kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and skylights. Pet-friendly, with playgrounds, a dog park, a sparkling swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
14 Units Available
Bell Roper Mountain
230 Roper Mountain Rd Ext, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$885
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1340 sqft
The Shops at Greenridge and Magnolia Park are each easily accessible from this property. Community amenities include a clubhouse, garage parking, swimming pool and valet. Units include washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets.
Verified
20 Units Available
Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC
1 Bedroom
$826
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1340 sqft
This recently renovated property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Plenty of onsite amenities, including three swimming pools, gym, and volleyball and tennis courts. Just off I-385, close to numerous family restaurants and shops.
Verified
13 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$918
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
Verified
18 Units Available
Thornblade Park
100 Mary Rose Ln, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1440 sqft
Located in the heart of Greer close to dining and shopping. Apartments feature A/C, new renovations, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, trash valet and on-site laundry.
Verified
13 Units Available
HAWTHORNE AT THE PARK
100 Gloucester Ferry Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1146 sqft
Modern apartment kitchens with breakfast bars and built-in microwaves. Community amenities include a pet spa, fire pit and a complimentary Starbucks coffee bar. Immediate access to Interstate 385 for a quick commute.
Verified
7 Units Available
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cotton Mill Modern living with historic charm – welcome to Cotton Mill Luxury Apartments.
Verified
7 Units Available
Homestead at Hartness
1095 Hartness Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,648
1028 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1710 sqft
A leafy apartment community with multi-colored homes, surrounded by natural green space. Dishwashers, granite counters and microwaves in rooms. Yoga, playground and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
5 Units Available
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr, Simpsonville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
Verified
22 Units Available
Polos at Hudson Corners
2211 Hudson Rd, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1196 sqft
Featuring varying, spacious floor plans, these Greer apartment homes boast a bark park, an indoor racquetball court and a pool. Interiors feature large closets, gourmet kitchens and in-unit laundry. Near Interstates 85 and 385.
Verified
34 Units Available
Avana at Carolina Point
201 Carolina Point Pkwy, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1384 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances. Tons of amenities in this green community with 24-hour gym and media room. Restaurants and retailers galore at the nearby Shoppes at Plaza Green. Close to I-385 and I-85.
