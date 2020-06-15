Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse playground pool internet access

7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**

**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**



Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020



This beautiful 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is Gilder Creek Subdivision has a lot to offer! Master Bedroom on main level with walk in closet, master bathroom - tub, shower and tile flooring. Two-story foyer and great room along with a cat-walk over looking the two and connecting the upstairs bedrooms to the bonus room. Bamboo floors throughout the main floor living areas and dining. Kitchen has tile flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances and access to the covered porch and fenced yard. Neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, and playground all of which are a nice sidewalk walk from the home. Less than 2 miles to the new Lowe's grocery in Five Forks, easy access to Interstate, convenient to Woodruff shops and restaurants.



Call us to schedule a showing



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED

Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve with Pet Fee.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Gas Heat

Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Laurens Electric

Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV

Elementary School: Bells Crossing Elementary

Middle School: Riverside Middle

High School: Mauldin High



No Cats Allowed



