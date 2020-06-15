All apartments in Five Forks
7 Red Jonathan Ct
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7 Red Jonathan Ct

7 Red Jonathan Court · (864) 335-8683
Location

7 Red Jonathan Court, Five Forks, SC 29681

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Red Jonathan Ct · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
internet access
7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS**
**AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION**

Estimated Availability Date: 08/01/2020

This beautiful 5 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is Gilder Creek Subdivision has a lot to offer! Master Bedroom on main level with walk in closet, master bathroom - tub, shower and tile flooring. Two-story foyer and great room along with a cat-walk over looking the two and connecting the upstairs bedrooms to the bonus room. Bamboo floors throughout the main floor living areas and dining. Kitchen has tile flooring, brand new stainless steel appliances and access to the covered porch and fenced yard. Neighborhood has a pool, clubhouse, and playground all of which are a nice sidewalk walk from the home. Less than 2 miles to the new Lowe's grocery in Five Forks, easy access to Interstate, convenient to Woodruff shops and restaurants.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pets Stipulations: Pets Negotiable. Owner has to approve with Pet Fee.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Gas Heat
Water Heater Type: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Laurens Electric
Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/ Internet: Charter, Direct TV
Elementary School: Bells Crossing Elementary
Middle School: Riverside Middle
High School: Mauldin High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3396953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have any available units?
7 Red Jonathan Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have?
Some of 7 Red Jonathan Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Red Jonathan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Red Jonathan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Red Jonathan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Red Jonathan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct offer parking?
No, 7 Red Jonathan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Red Jonathan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have a pool?
Yes, 7 Red Jonathan Ct has a pool.
Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Red Jonathan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Red Jonathan Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Red Jonathan Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Red Jonathan Ct has units with air conditioning.
