Five Forks, SC
10 Colleton Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

10 Colleton Court

10 Colleton Court
Five Forks
Furnished Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
3 Bedrooms
Location

10 Colleton Court, Five Forks, SC 29681

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this lovely home in the amazing growing area of Five Forks off Woodruff Road and Scuffletown Road. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a bonus room above the garage. It features a charming open floor plan with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a fireplace in the great room with gas logs. The backyard is fenced in with beautiful fig trees and a shed perfect for extra storage. Sparrows Point is an established and popular subdivision with a swimming pool, and is near shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Colleton Court have any available units?
10 Colleton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Five Forks, SC.
What amenities does 10 Colleton Court have?
Some of 10 Colleton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Colleton Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Colleton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Colleton Court pet-friendly?
No, 10 Colleton Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Five Forks.
Does 10 Colleton Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Colleton Court offers parking.
Does 10 Colleton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Colleton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Colleton Court have a pool?
Yes, 10 Colleton Court has a pool.
Does 10 Colleton Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Colleton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Colleton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Colleton Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Colleton Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Colleton Court has units with air conditioning.
