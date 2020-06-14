Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

17 Apartments for rent in Easley, SC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Easley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
18 Units Available
Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir, Easley, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1444 sqft
A stunning location with impressive views. This smoke-free and green community offers a health club, cyber lounge, saltwater pool, and outdoor fireside lounge. Modern interiors with nine-foot ceilings, trendy kitchens, and plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Easley
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
145 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Easley
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Mosby Poinsett
6001 Hampden Drive, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1357 sqft
Contemporary apartments with many interior upgrades, including 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Just minutes from Furman University and Paris Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West End Market
5 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,280
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Downtown Greenville
8 Units Available
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,389
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,639
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West End Market
15 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,031
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Southern Side
81 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
27 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Brandon
7 Units Available
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1447 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:56am
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
West End Market
8 Units Available
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mcbee Avenue Area
13 Units Available
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,236
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,334
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Greenville
169 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,500
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Mills Ave. 308
400 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lofts @ Mills Mill, Don't Miss Out! Location!! - Property Id: 277572 The Lofts at Mills Mill offers some raw architectural elements, 16ft.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
806 Green Avenue
806 Green Ave, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
The Elements West is a community that offers modern living with Historic Charm, which is located in Downtown Greenville at 806 Green Ave. This was originally the site of the Old E.W.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Easley, SC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Easley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

