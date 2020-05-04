All apartments in Easley
Find more places like 105 Elizabeth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Easley, SC
/
105 Elizabeth Court
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

105 Elizabeth Court

105 Elizabeth Court · (864) 606-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Easley
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

105 Elizabeth Court, Easley, SC 29642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Highlights include all-new flooring, huge kitchen/dining room area, new stainless steel appliances, attached garage, plus a deck perfect for spring-time entertaining. Come see for yourself TODAY!

CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Elizabeth Court have any available units?
105 Elizabeth Court has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Elizabeth Court have?
Some of 105 Elizabeth Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Elizabeth Court currently offering any rent specials?
105 Elizabeth Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Elizabeth Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Elizabeth Court is pet friendly.
Does 105 Elizabeth Court offer parking?
Yes, 105 Elizabeth Court does offer parking.
Does 105 Elizabeth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Elizabeth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Elizabeth Court have a pool?
No, 105 Elizabeth Court does not have a pool.
Does 105 Elizabeth Court have accessible units?
No, 105 Elizabeth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Elizabeth Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Elizabeth Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Elizabeth Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Elizabeth Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 105 Elizabeth Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridge at Perry Bend
130 Perry Bend Cir
Easley, SC 29640

Similar Pages

Easley 1 BedroomsEasley 2 Bedrooms
Easley 3 BedroomsEasley Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Easley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Boiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity