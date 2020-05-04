105 Elizabeth Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

You will fall in love with this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a rocking-chair front porch located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Highlights include all-new flooring, huge kitchen/dining room area, new stainless steel appliances, attached garage, plus a deck perfect for spring-time entertaining. Come see for yourself TODAY!



CALL OR TEXT 864.606.3578 (please include the address of the property you are interested in, if texting.)



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.