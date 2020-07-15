Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Dunean, SC with garages

Dunean apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
15 Units Available
West End Market
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,036
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,262
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
33 Units Available
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,213
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
3 Units Available
West End Market
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
7 Units Available
West End Market
400 Rhett
400 Rhett St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1059 sqft
Minutes from the parks and the Greenville County Square. Smoke-free community featuring full kitchens, granite countertops and plank flooring. On-site saltwater pool, courtyard, shuffleboard, putting green, playground and gym.

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Augusta Street Area
100 Lewis Drive
100 Lewis Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rare opportunity in Lewis Village: desirable first floor, one story unit. One bedroom, one bath. Frig, stove and washer/dryer all included. IDEAL location! Less than a mile from Greenville Health System.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West End Market
927 S Main Street
927 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,595
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No, you are not dreaming! In this open, fully-furnished apartment, Fluor Field will quite literally be your backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Dunean
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:22 AM
116 Units Available
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
27 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,385
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1294 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
20 Units Available
Mcbee Avenue Area
Ellison on Broad
212 E Broad St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,367
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1087 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite counters, laundry and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grills, pool, yoga, media room and hot tub. Within walking distance of Falls and Cleveland Parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
27 Units Available
Haywood Reserve
826 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,477
1364 sqft
Brand new community with streamlined layout and trendy architecture. Spacious floor plans include granite countertops, balconies and undermount dual sinks. Close to I-85 and I-385 with easy access to downtown Greenville.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 05:46 AM
$
5 Units Available
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1273 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
229 Units Available
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
81 Units Available
Southern Side
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,032
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
127 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
167 Units Available
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
98 East McBee
98 E McBee Ave, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,224
774 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1264 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.98 E.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
149 Units Available
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,750
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenville
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08 AM
118 Units Available
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greenville
111 E McBee Avenue
111 East Mcbee Avenue, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,700
*******AVAILABLE 9/1/2020******* Downtown living is the best! Gorgeous luxury condo with gleaming hardwood floors, an open chef's kitchen and a spacious living area. Beautiful master bedroom with a huge closet.

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2 Donnybrook Avenue
2 Donnybrook Avenue, Sans Souci, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
600 sqft
Nice garage apartment just off the corner of Donnybrook Avenue and Old Buncombe Road. Apartment has one bedroom and one full bath. STATUS: Occupied. Available 9/15/2020 PET POLICY: Dogs allowed, no cats.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Dunean, SC

Dunean apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

