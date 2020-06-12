/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
132 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dunean, SC
Dunean Mill
56 Allen Street
56 Allen Street, Dunean, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Just renovated with lots of updates!!! 3 bed 1 bath Bungalow. Rocking front porch, mudroom off the side entrance, washer and dryer hook-ups. Off street parking with fully fenced in back yard, 1 car - detached car port and outdoor storage.
Results within 1 mile of Dunean
West End Market
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,558
1434 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Brandon
604 Easley Bridge Road
604 Easley Bridge Road, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
3 Bed & 1.5 Bath House For Rent - This home is located just a few minutes from downtown Greenville and a short drive to Prisma Health. It is a prime location for those who need to be near downtown. This 3 bedroom and 1.
Sterling
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to
3209 White Horse Rd
3209 White Horse Road, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1148 sqft
RIGHT ON WHITE HORSE ROAD SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE WITH NICE PORCH AND BASEMENT, BIG YARD ALSO ZONED COMMERCIAL FOR A HOME BASED BUSINESS OR OFFICE $850 RENT $850 DEPOSIT $50 APP. FEE
Greater Sullivan
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing
Green Avenue
105 Arlington Avenue
105 Arlington Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 Arlington Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Augusta Street Area
102 Tindal Avenue
102 Tindal Avenue, Greenville, SC
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 102 Tindal Avenue in Greenville. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring
Brandon
22 Springside Avenue
22 Springside Avenue, Parker, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION This home has it all! 22 Springside Avenue is only 5 minutes from Downtown Greenville and less than a mile from the Village of West Greenville! House has been completely renovated and is in excellent condition.
Results within 5 miles of Dunean
Viola Street Area
Northpointe
400 East Stone Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1466 sqft
Now OPEN! Visit us in our temporary Leasing Center at the corner of Stone Avenue and Columns Street.
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Sterling Westchester
300 Pelham Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1500 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with plush carpeting and large windows. Attached patios have privacy fences. Cats and dogs are allowed. Shopping opportunities abound at the nearby Haywood Mall.
Viola Street Area
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1780 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Augusta Street Area
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Overbrook Historic District
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Brandon
West Village Lofts at Brandon Mill
25 Draper St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
2164 sqft
West Village Lofts, located in the Historic 19th Century Brandon Mill, offers panoramic views of Greenville and is located within a few blocks of art galleries, shops, and restaurants.
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Vantage at Powdersville
112 Hood Road, Powdersville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vantage at Powdersville in Powdersville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hollingsworth Park
Trailside Verdae Apartments
180 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1378 sqft
Trailside Verdae is re-imagining what apartment living can be. Modern style with sophisticated taste come together to create a timeless design you’ll love in our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments.
Downtown Greenville
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
1630 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Valley Creek
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1366 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
