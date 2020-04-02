All apartments in Dunean
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

4 Madden Street

4 Madden Street · (864) 568-5102 ext. 8383
Location

4 Madden Street, Dunean, SC 29605
Dunean Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Madden Street · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bed / 1 bath Home minutes from downtown Greenville! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242565?source=marketing

This great home is located just 1.5 miles from the amazing Downtown Greenville!!

Dunean is a 100 plus year old mill neighborhood in the middle of a revival. With dozens of renovated homes in the area, come take full advantage before these prices go over the $1,000 mark for a 2 bed/1 bath. Located just 1.5 miles from the West End of Downtown Greenville, you can't beat the location for a single family home in this price range.

This adorable home is a large 2 bed, 1 bath with very high ceilings (9+ ft) and some of the original hardwoods still remaining. From the front, you'll find yourself in a large living room with one bedroom located off it in the front of the home. There is a hallway which leads to a tile bathroom that has been perfectly updated. On the other side, you have access to the large kitchen which allows room for a bar or small table for up to 4 people. Off the kitchen there is a laundry room that leads out to the level backyard. Take a tour of this home before it's too late!

Pet Friendly Property!!
Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 3 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month

Utilities:
Power - Duke Energy
Water - Greenville Water
Gas - Piedmont Natural Gas

Tenant responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care.

Schools:
Hollis Academy
Sevier Middle
Greenville Senior High Academy

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.

www.reedypropertygroup.com

(RLNE3212107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

