30 Apartments for rent in Duncan, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Duncan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
16 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
14 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$904
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
1 Unit Available
115 South 1659
115 Burns Street, Wellford, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,200 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Hardwood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Covered

1 Unit Available
226 Holly Dr
226 Holly Drive, Lyman, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1849 sqft
Cute home! Open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch, or the open porch. Located: 3.0 miles to LKQ A & R Auto Parts, 511 Gap Creek Rd, Duncan, SC 29334 8.4 miles to BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, SC 29651 8.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 Unit Available
19 5th Street
19 5th Street, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
999 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer - Adorable and freshly remodeled, 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow located within walking distance of Downtown Greer.

1 Unit Available
463 Bucklebury Road
463 Bucklebury Rd, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2774 sqft
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home. The Formal Dining Room with Coffered Ceiling, Chair Rail and Wainscoting is perfect for more formal dinners and gatherings.

1 Unit Available
25 11th Street
25 11th Street, Greer, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
This beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 1 bath ranch is available for rent now!! This lovely home boasts gorgeous renovations that are sure to impress! You will love the beautiful display of craftsmanship and this home will undoubtedly go fast so
15 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1243 sqft
Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers distinctive architectural elements in our spacious floor plans, unparalleled amenities and
16 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
15 Units Available
Crestmont at Thornblade
75 Crestmont Way, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1385 sqft
Furnished or unfurnished one-, two- and three-bedroom homes smack dab in Greenville. Newly renovated units have crown molding, large closets and energy-efficient appliances. Package receiving services, car care center, guest suite and clubhouse.
21 Units Available
Crescent Park Commons
1200 Crescent Park Lane, Greer, SC
1 Bedroom
$914
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1187 sqft
Phase Two Opening Late Summer 2020! Brand New Construction Apartment Homes - Now Leasing! Welcome home to Crescent Park Commons Apartments, the Greenville area's most spectacular way to live in the lap of luxury! Crescent Park Commons offers
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
3 Units Available
Edgemont Apartments
151 Mitchell Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1189 sqft
Edgemont Apartments is an established apartment community located in the expanding city of Greenville, South Carolina.
6 Units Available
The Chimneys
4990 Old Spartanburg Rd, Taylors, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Us Today to Schedule YOUR Virtual Tour!
25 Units Available
The Mills
1000 Oak Springs Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$920
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1111 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom homes in Greenville, located on the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and hardwood-style floors. Gated entrance, car care center and community clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
39 Waters Reach Lane
39 Waters Reach Lane, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3207 sqft
WHITE HALL PLANTATION - BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH TONS OF SPACE - 4BR/3 FULL BATHS - 3405 Sq Ft. - FOR 3D Virtual Tour please visit https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
34 Crossbrook Way
34 Crossbrook Way, Five Forks, SC
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
4500 sqft
34 Crossbrook Way Available 07/11/20 6BR with basement in Ravenwood S/D - Over 4500sqft.. just minutes to Woodruff Rd shopping and 15 minutes to Downtown Greenville! This home is well maintained and offers a great floor plan.

1 Unit Available
7 Red Jonathan Ct
7 Red Jonathan Court, Five Forks, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2600 sqft
7 Red Jonathan Ct Available 08/01/20 Home in Popular Gilder Creek Subdivision, Covered Porch, Plenty of Room - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated

1 Unit Available
248 Highgate Circle
248 Highgate Circle, Greer, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2000 sqft
248 Highgate Circle Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath + Bonus in Shelbourne Farms - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with a HUGE Bonus Room. Located on the Eastside of Greenville, in Shelbourne Farms.

1 Unit Available
201 Yorkshire Drive
201 Yorkshire Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1869 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a fantastic neighborhood that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appiances, and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and 3 bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
5 Paloro Place
5 Paloro Place, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2048 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home very convenient to Pelham and Woodruff Rd. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Living room has high ceiling with fan and fireplace. Home also has a formal dining room and a den. Lots cabinet space and a pantry in the kitchen.

1 Unit Available
10 Treyburn Court
10 Treyburn Court, Greenville County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Ascot Subdivision in Greer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Duncan, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Duncan renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

