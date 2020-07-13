/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dalzell, SC
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)
Results within 1 mile of Dalzell
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
4395 Excursion Drive
4395 Excursion Drive, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1718 sqft
Wonderful 4BR/2BA home located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and laundry room. Bonus room is 4th BR and LR have double tray ceiling with beautiful moldings. Master has walk in closet and bath.
Results within 5 miles of Dalzell
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
750 Windrow
750 Windrow Drive, Sumter, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2623 sqft
5 bedroom 3.5 baths home in Timberline Meadows. well/inground sprinklers. Pets on approval.
Results within 10 miles of Dalzell
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
12 Units Available
The Retreat at Sumter
330 Broad Street, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$925
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1358 sqft
Enjoy stylish apartment living nestled on over 40 acres in Sumter, South Carolina, with the best of the city just minutes away.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts
6630 J J Roberts Dr, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
111 Mood Avenue
111 Mood Avenue, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1078 sqft
A charming ranch in Sumter! Your next home includes: --2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom --1,078 square feet --Freshly painted and new laminate flooring --New lighting fixtures and ceiling fans throughout --Updated kitchen and appliances --Washer/dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6630 JJ Roberts Drive
6630 J J Roberts Drive, Stateburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2092 sqft
Beech Creek - Beech Creek Subdivision on the golf course. This home features 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms with double garage. Living room with laminate floors and gas logs in fireplace. Formal Dining Area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
2107 Gin Branch Road
2107 Gin Branch Road, Sumter County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3370 sqft
Beautiful 2 story brick home on a huge .82 acre, completely fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5830 Lost Creek Drive
5830 Lost Creek Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1990 sqft
5830 Lost Creek Drive Available 08/01/20 5830 Lost Creek Drive - Nice home located in Lost Creek Subdivision near Shaw AFB.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1767 Nicholas Dr
1767 Nicholas Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2699 sqft
Pocalla Springs - Beautiful home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Formal living room and dining room. Huge family room open to the kitchen. Screened porch and fenced backyard. Gas Range.
1 of 50
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3135 Ashlynn Way
3135 Ashlynn Way, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1971 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3BR/2.5 bath home in Meadowcroft. 10 minutes to Shaw AFB. New carpet in bedrooms & paint on walls. Laminate wood flooring & fireplace in living room.