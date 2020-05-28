2610 TURNING LEAF LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision. As you enter the front door you have a large entry way that opens up into a spacious great room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling and double doors that open out onto a large double deck off the back of the house, that is perfect for entertaining. The hardwood floors continue through to the formal dining room & front office that over looks the front lawn. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, solid surface counter tops, large breakfast room, both with ceramic tile. Over sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. The master bedroom has his and her vanities, large whirlpool tub in center of bathroom, separate shower and water closet. Spacious laundry