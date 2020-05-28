All apartments in Dalzell
Home
/
Dalzell, SC
/
2610 TURNING LEAF LN
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:35 AM

2610 TURNING LEAF LN

2610 Turning Leaf Ln · (803) 773-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC 29040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision. As you enter the front door you have a large entry way that opens up into a spacious great room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling and double doors that open out onto a large double deck off the back of the house, that is perfect for entertaining. The hardwood floors continue through to the formal dining room & front office that over looks the front lawn. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, solid surface counter tops, large breakfast room, both with ceramic tile. Over sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. The master bedroom has his and her vanities, large whirlpool tub in center of bathroom, separate shower and water closet. Spacious laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have any available units?
2610 TURNING LEAF LN has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have?
Some of 2610 TURNING LEAF LN's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 TURNING LEAF LN currently offering any rent specials?
2610 TURNING LEAF LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 TURNING LEAF LN pet-friendly?
No, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalzell.
Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN offer parking?
Yes, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN does offer parking.
Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have a pool?
Yes, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN has a pool.
Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have accessible units?
No, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 TURNING LEAF LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 TURNING LEAF LN does not have units with air conditioning.
