324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar, granite countertops, pantry and ample cabinet space. Spacious master suite upstairs with vaulted ceilings, large window with direct view of the lake, one walk in closet and one additional closet as well as a full bathroom. Guest bedroom is also on the 2nd floor with access to a private full bathroom. Separate laundry room comes equipped with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy the beautiful views of the lake with a morning coffee or evening cocktail from your screened in back patio with attached storage unit that is perfect for storing bikes, golf clubs and beach gear. On top of all of what this fantastic townhouse has to offer, Kiskadee Parke amenities include a sparkling outdoor pool, sun deck, soothing hot tub, tennis & basketball courts, sandy volleyball lot, and picnic area. *Absolutely No Pets per HOA** Call Chicora Long Term Rentals now to schedule a showing as this property will be move-in ready mid-July