All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, SC
/
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B

324 Kiskadee Loop · (843) 903-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

324 Kiskadee Loop, Conway, SC 29526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Newly available townhouse located in the desirable neighborhood of Kiskadee Parke. Fully furnished unit overlooking the lake with first floor bedroom and bathroom. Combination kitchen, living and dining area featuring a breakfast bar, granite countertops, pantry and ample cabinet space. Spacious master suite upstairs with vaulted ceilings, large window with direct view of the lake, one walk in closet and one additional closet as well as a full bathroom. Guest bedroom is also on the 2nd floor with access to a private full bathroom. Separate laundry room comes equipped with a full size washer and dryer for your convenience. Enjoy the beautiful views of the lake with a morning coffee or evening cocktail from your screened in back patio with attached storage unit that is perfect for storing bikes, golf clubs and beach gear. On top of all of what this fantastic townhouse has to offer, Kiskadee Parke amenities include a sparkling outdoor pool, sun deck, soothing hot tub, tennis & basketball courts, sandy volleyball lot, and picnic area. *Absolutely No Pets per HOA** Call Chicora Long Term Rentals now to schedule a showing as this property will be move-in ready mid-July

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have any available units?
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have?
Some of 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B offer parking?
No, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B has a pool.
Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have accessible units?
No, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 324 Kiskadee Loop Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coastal Club Student Living
630 South Carolina Highway 544
Conway, SC 29526

Similar Pages

Conway 2 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Conway Apartments with GymConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Myrtle Beach, SCFlorence, SCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Georgetown, SCMurrells Inlet, SCShallotte, NCSocastee, SC
Lumberton, NCGarden City, SCRed Hill, SCSurfside Beach, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Horry-Georgetown Technical College
Coastal Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity