Last updated June 17 2019 at 7:13 AM

4327 Mc Allister Rd

4327 Mc Allister Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4327 Mc Allister Rd, Catawba, SC 29704

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished apt in country setting. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Utilities included in rent. Must love animals and be willing and able to pet sit, price reduction while petsitting. Fenced yard and patio. Minutes to Rock Hill and I77.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have any available units?
4327 Mc Allister Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catawba, SC.
What amenities does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have?
Some of 4327 Mc Allister Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Mc Allister Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Mc Allister Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Mc Allister Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 Mc Allister Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4327 Mc Allister Rd offers parking.
Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Mc Allister Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have a pool?
No, 4327 Mc Allister Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have accessible units?
No, 4327 Mc Allister Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 Mc Allister Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4327 Mc Allister Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4327 Mc Allister Rd has units with air conditioning.
