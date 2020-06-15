All apartments in Blythewood
Find more places like 1148 University Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blythewood, SC
/
1148 University Parkway
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1148 University Parkway

1148 University Pkwy · (803) 771-0001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blythewood
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1148 University Pkwy, Blythewood, SC 29016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1148 University Parkway · Avail. Jul 15

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1148 University Parkway Available 07/15/20 Magnificent Blythewood Beauty! - 1148 University Parkway Blythewood, SC 29016 - Located in the Cobblestone Park Community!

Rental amount:$2750.00

Bedrooms: 5

Baths: 4

Total square footage: 3950

Available: July 15, 2020

This home features:

Downstairs:

Sitting room

Family room

Eat in kitchen

Dining room

Laundry room

Entertainment sink

Full bath

Bedroom

Coat closet

Linen closet

Large pantry closet

Upstairs:

4 bedrooms

3 full baths

Large Family/Bonus room

Special features:

Gated community with 24 hour security

Custom built home

Upgraded stainless steel appliances

Upgraded fixtures

Granite countertops

Gas fireplace in the sitting room and family room downstairs

Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs

Tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room

Carpeted flooring upstairs and downstairs bedroom

Downstairs bedroom adjoins to hall bath

Beautiful molding throughout

Ceiling fans in sitting room and master bedroom

Neutral colors

French doors in upstairs bonus room and master bedroom

Screened in porch

Garden tub in master bedroom

Double car garage

Laundry room with washer/dryer connections

Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, gas stove, double ovens

microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Master bedroom includes 2 oversized closets

Jack and Jill bedrooms with a shared bathroom

Jill bedroom has a large walk in closet

Home has 2 HVAC systems

Master bedroom has trey ceilings and a sitting area

Master bath includes separate tub, double vanity sink, and a separate lovely large shower

Access to the upstairs by 2 separate staircases

Plantation blinds throughout

Pest control included

Lawn maintenance included (includes cutting the grass, trimming.)

Residents have FREE access to the community clubhouse, pool and recreation amenities! Golf privileges available for an additional fee

WOW!

Visit www.managecolumbia.net for more information and photos!!
Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC

(RLNE5741299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 University Parkway have any available units?
1148 University Parkway has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1148 University Parkway have?
Some of 1148 University Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 University Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1148 University Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 University Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1148 University Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blythewood.
Does 1148 University Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1148 University Parkway does offer parking.
Does 1148 University Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1148 University Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 University Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1148 University Parkway has a pool.
Does 1148 University Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1148 University Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 University Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 University Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1148 University Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1148 University Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1148 University Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blythewood Apartments with BalconyBlythewood Apartments with Garage
Blythewood Apartments with ParkingBlythewood Dog Friendly Apartments
Blythewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCRock Hill, SCFort Mill, SCWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Cayce, SCSumter, SCIrmo, SCForest Acres, SCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC
Lakewood, SCDentsville, SCWoodfield, SCRed Bank, SCDalzell, SCSeven Oaks, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Columbia
University of South Carolina-Sumter
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity