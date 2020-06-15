Amenities
1148 University Parkway Available 07/15/20 Magnificent Blythewood Beauty! - 1148 University Parkway Blythewood, SC 29016 - Located in the Cobblestone Park Community!
Rental amount:$2750.00
Bedrooms: 5
Baths: 4
Total square footage: 3950
Available: July 15, 2020
This home features:
Downstairs:
Sitting room
Family room
Eat in kitchen
Dining room
Laundry room
Entertainment sink
Full bath
Bedroom
Coat closet
Linen closet
Large pantry closet
Upstairs:
4 bedrooms
3 full baths
Large Family/Bonus room
Special features:
Gated community with 24 hour security
Custom built home
Upgraded stainless steel appliances
Upgraded fixtures
Granite countertops
Gas fireplace in the sitting room and family room downstairs
Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs
Tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room
Carpeted flooring upstairs and downstairs bedroom
Downstairs bedroom adjoins to hall bath
Beautiful molding throughout
Ceiling fans in sitting room and master bedroom
Neutral colors
French doors in upstairs bonus room and master bedroom
Screened in porch
Garden tub in master bedroom
Double car garage
Laundry room with washer/dryer connections
Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, gas stove, double ovens
microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Master bedroom includes 2 oversized closets
Jack and Jill bedrooms with a shared bathroom
Jill bedroom has a large walk in closet
Home has 2 HVAC systems
Master bedroom has trey ceilings and a sitting area
Master bath includes separate tub, double vanity sink, and a separate lovely large shower
Access to the upstairs by 2 separate staircases
Plantation blinds throughout
Pest control included
Lawn maintenance included (includes cutting the grass, trimming.)
Residents have FREE access to the community clubhouse, pool and recreation amenities! Golf privileges available for an additional fee
