1148 University Parkway Available 07/15/20 Magnificent Blythewood Beauty! - 1148 University Parkway Blythewood, SC 29016 - Located in the Cobblestone Park Community!



Rental amount:$2750.00



Bedrooms: 5



Baths: 4



Total square footage: 3950



Available: July 15, 2020



This home features:



Downstairs:



Sitting room



Family room



Eat in kitchen



Dining room



Laundry room



Entertainment sink



Full bath



Bedroom



Coat closet



Linen closet



Large pantry closet



Upstairs:



4 bedrooms



3 full baths



Large Family/Bonus room



Special features:



Gated community with 24 hour security



Custom built home



Upgraded stainless steel appliances



Upgraded fixtures



Granite countertops



Gas fireplace in the sitting room and family room downstairs



Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout downstairs



Tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room



Carpeted flooring upstairs and downstairs bedroom



Downstairs bedroom adjoins to hall bath



Beautiful molding throughout



Ceiling fans in sitting room and master bedroom



Neutral colors



French doors in upstairs bonus room and master bedroom



Screened in porch



Garden tub in master bedroom



Double car garage



Laundry room with washer/dryer connections



Kitchen appliances include: refrigerator, gas stove, double ovens



microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal



Master bedroom includes 2 oversized closets



Jack and Jill bedrooms with a shared bathroom



Jill bedroom has a large walk in closet



Home has 2 HVAC systems



Master bedroom has trey ceilings and a sitting area



Master bath includes separate tub, double vanity sink, and a separate lovely large shower



Access to the upstairs by 2 separate staircases



Plantation blinds throughout



Pest control included



Lawn maintenance included (includes cutting the grass, trimming.)



Residents have FREE access to the community clubhouse, pool and recreation amenities! Golf privileges available for an additional fee



WOW!



Visit www.managecolumbia.net for more information and photos!!

Property Management Services of Columbia, LLC



(RLNE5741299)