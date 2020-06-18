603 Lenhardt Rd

Amenities
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Central Location! Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Hospital, I-85, Downtown, Saluda Lake, and Furman University! Enter the home and to the left you will find the spacious formal dining room area. To the right is a large formal living area. Right off the formal living area is the Living Room with Fireplace. Dining area right off the kitchen with the access to the large screened in patio! Kitchen is spacious and features a Gas Stove, beautiful granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Right off the kitchen is the half bath. Laundry room is in the hallway by the kitchen and comes with Washer/Dryer. Home features hardwood floors throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with each room having spacious walk-in closets! Master suite has a large Master Bath with a separate tub and shower as well as a large walk-in closet. Exterior features a large fenced-in backyard, a screened-in patio area, and a large front porch!
Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED
Air Conditioning: Electric
Heating Type: Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Armstrong Elementary
Middle School: Berea Middle
High School: Berea High
