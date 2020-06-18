All apartments in Berea
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

603 Lenhardt Rd

603 Lenhardt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC 29611

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Central Location! Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Hospital, I-85, Downtown, Saluda Lake, and Furman University! Enter the home and to the left you will find the spacious formal dining room area. To the right is a large formal living area. Right off the formal living area is the Living Room with Fireplace. Dining area right off the kitchen with the access to the large screened in patio! Kitchen is spacious and features a Gas Stove, beautiful granite countertops, and plenty of cabinet/countertop space. Right off the kitchen is the half bath. Laundry room is in the hallway by the kitchen and comes with Washer/Dryer. Home features hardwood floors throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Upstairs you will find all of the bedrooms. Bedrooms are spacious with each room having spacious walk-in closets! Master suite has a large Master Bath with a separate tub and shower as well as a large walk-in closet. Exterior features a large fenced-in backyard, a screened-in patio area, and a large front porch!

Call or email us to schedule a showing alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED
Pet Stipulations: NO PETS ALLOWED
Air Conditioning: Electric
Heating Type: Gas Heat
Water Heater: Gas Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas
Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes
Elementary School: Armstrong Elementary
Middle School: Berea Middle
High School: Berea High

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Lenhardt Rd have any available units?
603 Lenhardt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berea, SC.
What amenities does 603 Lenhardt Rd have?
Some of 603 Lenhardt Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Lenhardt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
603 Lenhardt Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Lenhardt Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 Lenhardt Rd is pet friendly.
Does 603 Lenhardt Rd offer parking?
No, 603 Lenhardt Rd does not offer parking.
Does 603 Lenhardt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 603 Lenhardt Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Lenhardt Rd have a pool?
No, 603 Lenhardt Rd does not have a pool.
Does 603 Lenhardt Rd have accessible units?
No, 603 Lenhardt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Lenhardt Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Lenhardt Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Lenhardt Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Lenhardt Rd has units with air conditioning.
