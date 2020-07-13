30 Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI with parking
“By 1900 Woonsocket was known as ‘la ville la plus francaise aux Etats-Unis’ – ‘the most French city in the United States’ - a reputation the city maintains even today...” (- Rhode Island Historical Society)
Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woonsocket apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.