30 Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI with parking

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
213 Cottage Street
213 Cottage Street, Woonsocket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1402 sqft
GORGEOUS, second floor 3-bedroom unit offers remodeled kitchen, bathroom and more. Hardwoods throughout. Laundry facilities in lower level, parking including detached garage. PLEASE... NO PETS! NO EXCEPTIONS! No smoking in building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bernon District
64 Harrison Avenue
64 Harrison Avenue, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1044 sqft
Two Large Bedroom Unit With One Bathroom, Third Floor Unit, Lots of Closet Space, Completely Updated Unit, Heat Included In Monthly Rent, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Soft Close Cabinets and Draws, Stainless Steel Appliances, Off Street Parking For 2

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
East Woonsocket
420 Elm Street
420 Elm Street, Woonsocket, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1168 sqft
Well Maintained Three Bedroom Unit, Third Floor Unit, With off Street Parking for 1 Vehicle, Updated Bathroom, Heat and Hot Water Included, Coin-Op Laundry on Property, NO PETS, NO Smoking, 1 Year Lease Required, Credit, Employment, Background

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Social District
396 Privilege Street
396 Privilege Street, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$950
980 sqft
Quaint 2nd floor apt perfect for single person. Preferred non-smoker. 1 parking spot. Must pay $50 background check prior to rental agreement/acceptance
Results within 5 miles of Woonsocket
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
964 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2 SCHOOL Street
2 School Street, Providence County, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
Recently updated and gorgeous unit in Highland Falls overlooking the river. Beautiful exposed brick and wood enhances this already lovely unit. One of the more spacious style units with 2 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Laundry in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
20 Bancroft Cmn
20 Bancroft Common, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1645 sqft
Large, spacious townhouse in condo community available immediately! Great location, quiet area abuts State Forest, fenced in front yard, multiple decks, skylights to see the stars.
Results within 10 miles of Woonsocket
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1333 sqft
Start your next chapter at Station 117 Apartments. Our brand-new community of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments offers you a place to rest, relax, and have a little fun as you embark on your adventure.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
11 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1096 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
5 Units Available
Downtown Franklin
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,609
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
925 sqft
Conveniently located near Franklin Village and I-495, this green community provides free hot water and heat. On-site community garden, dog park and playground keep residents active. Units feature balcony or patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 05:08pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
631 sqft
Located just minutes from Route 495, convenient for commuters. Units have separate dining areas, walk-in closets, and fully equipped kitchens. Community has onsite fitness center, lounge room with fireplace, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
15 Thomas St
15 Thomas Street, Providence County, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$625
3100 sqft
Students and working professionals seeking the same to share over 3,100sq.ft. of large luxury townhouse in the heart of Centerdale. This is not your typical close quarter roommate situation, but spread out over two floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:23am
1 Unit Available
20-22 Orne St
20-22 Orne Street, Bristol County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
800 sqft
Located in downtown historic North Attleboro with quick access to North Washington street (half a street away) with restaurants, laundry/dry cleaning, convenience stores, banks, gas stations, etc.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
2 Emmons Street
2 Emmons Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Excellent commuter location in downtown area. Bright, clean and spacious first floor apartment with W/D hookup in kitchen. Gas heat, FHA, Central A/C, replacement windows, hardwood throughout. Basement storage available.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
518 Broad Street - 1
518 Broad St, Central Falls, RI
Studio
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large retail space on corner lot for rent on Broad St Central Falls, RI. It located in the same shopping plaza as a very busy Chinese Restaurant and a few doors away from Dunking Donuts. This location was recently a Convenience store or small Market.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
2139 Mineral Spring Avenue - 2
2139 Mineral Spring Avenue, Providence County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
700 sqft
Very clean, open 2 bedroom unit with ALL Utilities included on 2nd floor. Very convenient location, just a short drive away from shopping, restaurants, Rt 44 and Rt 295.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
71 Peck St 3
71 Peck Street, Bristol County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Bright 2-3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292882 Bright 2/3 bedroom apartment available for rent July 5 . Updates include new tile in kitchen, new tub walls. Off street parking for two cars.
City Guide for Woonsocket, RI

“By 1900 Woonsocket was known as ‘la ville la plus francaise aux Etats-Unis’ – ‘the most French city in the United States’ - a reputation the city maintains even today...” (- Rhode Island Historical Society)

Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woonsocket, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woonsocket apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

