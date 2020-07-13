30 Apartments for rent in Woonsocket, RI with parking

“By 1900 Woonsocket was known as ‘la ville la plus francaise aux Etats-Unis’ – ‘the most French city in the United States’ - a reputation the city maintains even today...” (- Rhode Island Historical Society)

Woonsocket is a city experiencing its renaissance, set apart from the rest of Rhode Island by a unique culture, thanks to the French-Canadian heritage of its people. Situated on the scenic Blackstone River National Heritage Corridor, Woonsocket has a rich history of attracting workers from all over the world. French-Canadians came in droves at the end of the 19th century, ready to labor in the mills and factories that still stand today. Some of the city’s most cherished quirks reflect its Quebecois roots, including the sometimes head-scratching misplaced modifiers: “Pass me down the ladder the hammer.” The 43,877 residents of Woonsocket are glad to ignore the odd looks they get when peculiar turns of phrase slip out, because these are offset by the pleasure of a small community feel with all the conveniences of a bustling metropolis. See more